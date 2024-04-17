 10 killed after car rams into truck on Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
10 killed after car rams into truck on Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway

ByHT News Desk
Apr 17, 2024 05:43 PM IST

The incident took place when the car, going towards Ahmedabad from Vadodara, veered off the rear side of the truck

At least 10 people onboard a speeding car were killed after it rammed into a truck near Nadiad town in Gujarat's Kheda on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway, news agency PTI reported, citing the police officials.

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. (Rep image)
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. (Rep image)

While eight passengers of the car were killed on the spot, two succumbed to their injuries while being taken to the hospital.

The incident took place when the car, going towards Ahmedabad from Vadodara, veered off the rear side of the truck.

"The car was going towards Ahmedabad from Vadodara when it rammed into the rear side of the truck on the expressway. While eight people died on the spot, two injured persons, who were shifted to a nearby hospital in an ambulance, succumbed later," Inspector of Nadiad Rural police station Kirit Chaudhary told PTI.

Nadiad MLA Pankaj Desai expressed his grief over the accident and said that the accident might have occurred when the truck stopped on the left lane of the expressway due to some technical fault, and the car driver did not get enough time to apply brakes and crashed into it.

This is a developing story.

Get Current Updates on India News, Ram Navami Live Updates , Lok Sabha Election 2024 live, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
