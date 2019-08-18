10 missing after floods wash away 15 houses in Uttarakhand

india

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 20:07 IST

Ten people have gone missing as heavy rains damaged 15 houses in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand. According to disaster management officials, the downpour from late Saturday night has led to two deaths while 20 people were rescued as rain hammered various parts of Uttarakhand.

The officials said hundreds of people have been evacuated to higher reaches to prevent any further loss of property and life. They have also said that rescue teams sent by the administration are facing difficulties to reach these areas.

Uttarkashi district which received about 200 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours was worst hit due to these rains. Several houses in the three villages of Arakot, Mori and Tikochi sustained heavy damage. The 10 missing persons are from these villages.

“We got the information about the damages in the morning at around 8.30 from the district headquarters. So far, as per our initial information, at least seven to eight houses have been damaged in Arakot village. On one of the damaged houses, three of a family are under the debris,” said Praveen Alok, an tate disaster response force (SDRF) official.

He said several houses have been damaged in Mori village, in which six of a family are reportedly stuck under the muck, while one person is reported to be missing. “In Tikochi, several houses have been damaged but there is no loss of life,” he said.

He also said that due to landslides several roads are blocked and therefore the SDRF teams have not been able to carry out the rescue operations.

The Uttarkashi district officials said due to incessant rains water level of Tons river has risen and several houses on its banks have been swept away.

Uttarkashi district magistrate, Ashish Chauhan, said they have help from district administration of Dehradun and have also contacted the army in Chakrata area to send a first response team to the affected areas.

“Rescue teams of National Disaster Response Force and Indo-Tibetan Police Force (ITBP) have also been sent there for search and rescue operations,” he said.

In other incidents, two persons died and two other were injured in three different accidents in Dehradun, Pauri Garhwal and Nainital districts respectively on Sunday, according to police officials.

In Dehradun’s Maldevta area, a 42-year-old woman was swept away by gushing water while four others were rescued by police, after they tried to cross over-flowing Song river in an off-road vehicle on Sunday afternoon.

“The incident happened after they decided to cross the overflowing river for the sake of adventure,” said senior superintendent of police, Dehradun, Arun Mohan Joshi, adding four persons were rescued while one Neetu Lohia was swept away. Her body was later found few metres away from the spot.

In Dhumakot area of Pauri Garhwal district, one person died while two others were injured after the bus in which they were travelling fell into a gorge on Sunday morning. There were only three persons including the driver and the conductor of the bus.

In Nainital, a bus was washed away in a flooded mountain stream near Corbett Tiger Reserve’s Dharmgiri Gate. There were 25 passengers aboard the bus. Ravi Kumar Saini, in-charge Ramnagar police station said all 25 persons managed to swim to safety.

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 20:07 IST