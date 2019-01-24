10% quota for poor in government jobs applicable from February 1: Centre

Beginning next month, all central government posts will be filled after factoring in the recently approved 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS), according to an official order. The Ministry of Personnel in the order said that detailed instructions regarding the procedure for the implementation of the EWS quota will be issued separately.

”It is hereby notified that 10 per cent reservation would be provided for economically weaker sections in central government posts and services and would be effective in respect of all direct recruitment vacancies to be notified on or after February 1, 2019,” it said.

The Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill on providing 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education to the general category poor was passed by Parliament on January 9. “Persons who are not covered under the existing scheme of reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and socially and educationally backward classes and whose family has gross annual income below Rs 8 lakh are to be identified as EWSs for the benefit of reservation,” according to an order by Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Also, persons whose family owns or possesses five acres of agricultural land and above, residential flat of 1,000 sq ft and above; residential plot of 100 sq yards and above in notified municipalities and residential plot of 200 sq yards and above in areas other than the notified municipalities “shall be excluded from being identified as EWSs, irrespective of the family income”, it said.

The income and assets of the families would be required to be certified by an officer not below the rank of Tehsildar in States/Union territories, after carefully verifying all relevant documents following due process as prescribed by the respective State/UT, the order said.

Instructions regarding reservation in admission to educational institutions will be issued by the HRD Ministry, it said.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 18:29 IST