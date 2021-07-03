10 rescued women ‘flee’ shelter home; probe on

Delhi Police are investigating the “disappearance” of 10 women from a shelter home in Dwarka, and released an advertisement for information on their whereabouts on Friday morning.

Police said they have registered a case of kidnapping, but contended that initial investigations suggested that the women, aged between 20 and 26, fled the shelter home last month.

In the advertisement, police said 10 women were lodged in a shelter home run by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) in Tis Hazari.

DMRC officials clarified that the shelter home they run in Tis Hazari is only an observation home for boys, and that no women lived there.

Later in the afternoon, the police said that the 10 women lived in a shelter home in Dwarka Sector 19.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Santosh Meena said that, on March 19, police rescued 12 women, who alleged they were forced into sex work, at GB Road.

“On the directions of the child welfare committee, they were lodged at the shelter home in Dwarka. On June 24, all the women escaped by breaking the exhaust fan hole on the third floor of the shelter home. Two of them sustained injuries and 10 of them fled. We have registered a case in this connection and published an advertisement for the purpose of tracing the women,” said the DCP.

Investigating officials said they registered a kidnapping case because it is the norm when rescued women go missing while they are under the custody of the government.

Till late Friday night, police did not receive any information on their whereabouts.