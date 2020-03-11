10 things Amit Shah said on Delhi communal riots in Lok Sabha

india

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the Delhi communal riots prima facie appeared to be a “planned conspiracy”. Responding to a discussion on the riots in Lok Sabha, Shah promised a thorough probe into the violence that claimed 52 lives and injured over 500. Shah said the police will take stern action against the culprits, irrespective of their religion. “The stringent action we take against people who indulged in violence will be an example for the entire country (on dealing with rioters),” he said.

Here’s what Amit Shah said:

1. “We did not take the riots casually. Prima facie, I believe that the riots were pre-planned. I assured families of the riot victims that the culprits will not be spared no matter which religion, caste or political party they belong to.”: Amit Shah

2. “People should not look for religion in riots. I want to tell everyone that 52 Indians lost their lives, 526 were injured and 142 houses were burnt. No places of worship should be demolished. It’s wrong, irrespective of the religion.”: Amit Shah

3. “US President’s program was pre-scheduled, it was in my constituency, my visit there was also pre-scheduled. The next day, when US President visited Delhi, I wasn’t present at any event. The whole time I was sitting with Police officials. I only requested NSA to visit the area.”: Amit Shah

4. “I did not go there (to the spot of riots) myself as I didn’t want the police to divert resources towards my security arrangements. I assure the House that the Delhi Police will hold a thorough investigation into this incident.”: Amit Shah

5. “All those who caused the violence will not be able to escape the law. We are ensuring that no action is taken against any innocent person. 49 cases of Arms Act have been registered & 153 arms have been recovered. Over 650 meeting of peace committee have taken place since February 25.”: Amit Shah

6. “The spread of riots on such a big scale in such a short time is not possible without a conspiracy. We have register a case of conspiracy to probe this angle. Three people have been arrested for financing the violence in North East Delhi.”: Amit Shah

7. “Around 60 social media accounts were created on 22nd February and were closed down on 26th Feb. Police will find those behind them. Social media was used to incite hate.”: Amit Shah

8. “Controlling and putting a full stop to riots in just 36 hours in the dense area as it was a commendable job performed by Delhi Police. I assure the people of India that right investigation will be done and stern actions will be taken against the rioters”: Amit Shah

9. “I want to put it on record that there has not been a single incident of communal violence in Delhi after 11 pm of 25th February 2020.”: Amit Shah

10. “Questions have been asked about what the Delhi Police was doing. Police were on the ground then, police will also probe and submit a report in coming days. I would like to praise the Delhi Police for not allowing the riots to spread to other areas.”: Amit Shah

