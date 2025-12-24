100 crore for Andhra’s future Nobel science laureates: CM

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday declared a prize of ₹100 crore for any scientist from the state who wins a Nobel Prize in quantum science, while announcing that Amaravati is being developed as a global hub for quantum technology. N Chandrababu Naidu

“In the past, our government had announced a cash reward of ₹100 crore for anyone from Andhra Pradesh who wins a Nobel Prize. If such an achievement comes through quantum technology, we are fully prepared to extend the same ₹100 crore incentive,” Naidu said, delivering a lecture on quantum technologies in Amaravati.

The CM said the proposed Amaravati Quantum Computing Centre would play a pivotal role in elevating the quality and scale of research in the state to global standards. “That is why we have planned a comprehensive quantum ecosystem in Amaravati,” he noted, adding that the initiative would position Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of next-generation technologies.

Highlighting the transformative potential of quantum applications, Naidu said the technology could revolutionise multiple sectors, including healthcare. “Quantum applications can enable personalised medicine, as well as preventive and curative healthcare solutions. Capabilities such as speed, precision and enhanced performance can be achieved through quantum technology,” he said.

He emphasised that quantum computing could bring sweeping changes across diverse fields and underscored the need to secure a first-mover advantage. “I want Indians to seize the first-mover advantage in quantum technology. Whether it is a new technology or a major revolution, Andhra Pradesh will take the lead. We will not follow others,” he asserted.

Naidu announced that quantum computing hardware would also be manufactured in the state. “Within the next two years, quantum computing devices will be produced from Amaravati itself. We will develop quantum experts, quantum computers and related equipment in Andhra Pradesh and supply them to the world,” he said.

The chief minister said the state’s quantum programme had received an overwhelming response. “A single announcement to train quantum professionals resulted in 54,000 registrations. We have decided to provide structured training to build a strong pool of quantum experts,” he said.

According to Naidu, a detailed skill roadmap has already been prepared for the quantum sector, with a target of training one lakh professionals. He said students who master quantum algorithms would become future-ready specialists and urged them to embrace the government’s vision.

“Students who align themselves with this vision will have the opportunity to achieve remarkable outcomes in the future. Andhra Pradesh is a fast learner in every field,” he said, adding that the state was building an “exceptional Quantum Valley” in Amaravati.

Outlining his broader vision for development, Naidu presented multiple clusters planned across Andhra Pradesh and urged students to think holistically rather than in silos. “Do not look for bits and pieces. Aim for a big vision,” he said, declaring, “We want to produce quantum computers in Amaravati.”

The programme was attended by Prof Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras; Prof Satyanarayana, Director, IIT Tirupati; Dr Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India; and experts from various institutions.