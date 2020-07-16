100% electrification in railways in next 3.5 years, says Piyush Goyal

india

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 12:36 IST

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday hailed the strides India has made in the renewable energy field and said that the government is working towards transitioning into international solar grid.

He also said that Indian Railways will move to 100 per cent electrification in next three-and-half years.

“PM has promoted ‘One Sun, One World, One Grid’. India is taking lead role in International Renewable Community. Transitioning into international solar grid is something we are all working on. With PM-KUSUM Yojana we are bringing farmers too in renewable energy fold,” Goyal said while speaking at a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) event through video conferencing.

“Railways will move to 100% electrification in next 3.5 years & 100% ‘Net Zero’ operator in next 9-10 yrs. By 2030, each one of us will be a proud citizen, owning the world’s first large ‘Clean Railways’,” the railways minister added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last week inaugurated Asia’s largest solar plant in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa.

The Prime Minister dedicated the 750-megawatt solar power plant to the nation through video conferencing. He said that it will not only help the state but the entire world as a secure foundation for a clean environment.

“Solar energy is going to be a major medium of energy needs not only today but in the 21st century. Because solar energy is sure, pure and secure,” the Prime Minister said.

He also said that the way India is utilising solar power, it is going to be discussed further and is being considered as the most attractive market of clean energy.

“Keeping this expectation of the world and the humanity from India, we are engaged in connecting the whole world. The result of this thinking is ISA which is International Solar Alliance. This is the spirit behind one world, one sun, one grid,” PM Modi said.

The railways ministry has taken a number of initiatives in order to transform into ‘Green Railways’ by 2030.

Railway electrification, improving the energy efficiency of locomotives and trains and fixed installations, green certification for installations/stations, fitting bio-toilets in coaches and switching to renewable sources of energy are parts of its strategy of achieving net-zero carbon emission, according to Ministry of Railways.

Indian Railways has completed electrification of more than 40,000 Route kilometre (RKM) (which is 63 per cent of total broad-gauge routes) in which 18,605 km electrification work has been done during 2014-20.

Indian Railways has fixed a target of electrification of 7,000 RKM for the year 2020-21.