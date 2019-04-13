Centenary of Jallianwala Bagh massacre Live updates- PM Modi says ‘memory inspires us’

Amritsar’s Jallianwala Bagh was a desolate piece of land partly used for dumping garbage until British General Reginald Dyer oversaw the massacre of several hundred unarmed people gathered there on April 13, 1919, to protest against a draconian law that allowed internments without trial.

The massacre etched Jallianwala Bagh in India’s collective memory and fuelled India’s struggle for complete independence from Britain. Hundreds of people were massacred by British forces on April 13, 1919.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday reached Jallianwala Bagh to pay floral tribute to martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919. Gandhi was accompanied by Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

4: 47 pm IST Commemorative coin of Rs 100 released by Vice-President on 100 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre Amritsar, Punjab: Commemorative coin of Rs 100 that has been released by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu at Jallianwala Bagh memorial on commemoration of 100 years of the massacre, reports news agency ANI. Amritsar, Punjab: Commemorative coin of Rs 100 that has been released by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu at #JallianwalaBagh memorial on commemoration of 100 years of the massacre. #JallianwalaBaghCentenary pic.twitter.com/VAZMezbAIu — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2019





04: 33 pm IST Commemorative Postage stamp released by Vice President Amritsar, Punjab: Commemorative Postage Stamp that has been released by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu at Jallianwala Bagh memorial on commemoration of 100 years of the massacre, reports news agency ANI. Amritsar, Punjab: Commemorative Postage Stamp that has been released by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu at #JallianwalaBagh memorial on commemoration of 100 years of the massacre. #JallianwalaBaghCentenary pic.twitter.com/eZisIFsvir — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2019





04:33 pm IST Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu’s at Jallianwala Bagh Amritsar, Punjab: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu’s message in the visitor’s book at Jallianwala Bagh memorial, reports news agency ANI. Amritsar, Punjab: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu's message in the visitor's book at #JallianwalaBagh memorial. #JallianwalaBaghCentenary pic.twitter.com/FsVKhol53D — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2019





3:31 pm IST Celebs pay homage to Jallianwala Bagh martyrs As India commemorates the 100th anniversary of the massacre of hundreds of innocent Indians by British forces at the Jallianwala Bagh, members of the film industry, including Amitabh Bachchan, Sunny Deol, Bhumi Pednekar and Madhur Bhandarkar, paid tributes to the martyrs.





11:36 am IST A reminder of how we won our independence: Ashok Gehlot “My humble tributes to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre . Those martyrs, who made supreme sacrifice were non violent protestors. Such incidents of brutality are unparalleled in history. The incident is a reminder how with utmost difficulties, we have won our independence,” tweeted Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.





11:20 am IST Rajnath Singh pays tribute to victims of Jallianwala Bagh massacre “India today observes the centenary of ghastly Jallianwala Bagh massacre at Amritsar. My heartfelt tributes and homage to everyone who sacrificed their lives at Jallianwala Bagh. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. The nation will remain indebted to Jallianwala Bagh martyrs,” tweeted home minister Rajnath Singh.





11:17 am IST Nation will not forget sacrifices: Naveen Patnaik “Remembering the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre on the centenary of the most gruesome incident in the Indian history. The nation will not forget the sacrifices of those who perished in 1919 massacre,” tweeted Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik.





11:15 am IST We bow our heads in remembrance: Shashi Tharoor “On the centenary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, we bow our heads in remembrance,” tweeted Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.





10:39 am IST ‘Nation remains indebted to them’: Punjab CM pays tribute to Jallianwala Bagh massacre victims “Remembering the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre on the centenary of the most gruesome incident in Indian history. The sacrifice and valour of the martyrs of this tragedy will never be forgotten by. The nation remains indebted to them,” tweeted Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.





10:36 am IST Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to victims of Jallianwala Bagh massacre “Today is the 100th anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. My solemn tribute to the victims of that horrific day. On this occasion, I also offer my deepest respect to Rabindranath Tagore, who gave up his knighthood to protest against this massacre,” tweeted West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.





10:34 am IST ‘A stain on civilisation’: President Kovind “A 100 years ago today, our beloved freedom fighters were martyred at Jallianwala Bagh. A horrific massacre, a stain on civilisation, that day of sacrifice can never be forgotten by India. At this solemn moment, we pay our tribute to the immortals of Jallianwala,” tweeted President of India Ram Nath Kovind.





10:02 am IST Venkaiah Naidu reaches Amritsar Vice president of India, Venkaiah Naidu has reached Amritsar. He was welcomed by Punjab minister OP Soni at Amritsar airport. He will preside over the event being organized at Jallianwala Bagh on centenary of function this afternoon.





9:52 am IST PM Modi pays tributes to martyrs “Today, when we observe 100 years of the horrific Jallianwala Bagh massacre, India pays tributes to all those martyred on that fateful day. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. Their memory inspires us to work even harder to build an India they would be proud of,” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





9:31 am IST ‘A shameful act’: British High Commissioner to India British High Commissioner to India Dominic Asquith also visited the memorial to pay homage to those killed in Jallianwala Bagh massacre. He was accompanied by his deputy Andrew Ayre. Asquith termed the firing on a peaceful gathering by the British force “a shameful act”.



