Uttara Pradesh: 10.4 million get notice to appear before EC over mismatch with 2003 revision

Lucknow: The number of voters marked for deletion in Uttar Pradesh may be more than the 28.9 million listed in the draft electoral rolls that were published on Tuesday, officials aware of the matter said. Representative image: Election Commission officials assist voters at a help desk camp for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. (PTI)

After publishing the draft electoral rolls, which lists 125.5 million voters, EC decided to issue notices to 10.4 million voters in Uttar Pradesh whose names could not be matched or linked during the mapping exercise with the voter list from the last Special Intensive Revision conducted in 2003.

Although the names of these voters have been included in the draft rolls, they are required to appear before the electoral registration officer of their respective assembly constituency for a hearing so that they could be included in the final rolls.

Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa said the claims and objections regarding the draft rolls can be filed till February 6. The notices and claims/objections will be disposed till February 27, and the final list will be published on March 6, he added.

A total of 403 electoral registration officers and 2,042 assistant electoral registration officers will examine claims and objections.

The first appeal filed by a voter aggrieved by the decision of the ERO will be heard by the district magistrate and the second appeal against by the state chief electoral officer.

The CEO said, “If a name is missing from the voter list, Form 6 must be filled and submitted. Form 6 will be used for new voters, Form 6A for those living abroad, Form 7 for deletion or objection, and Form 8 for correction/substitution.”

Application forms can be obtained and submitted from BLOs, tehsil-based Voter Registration Centers (VRCs), ceouttarpradesh.nic.in, or online through the ecinet mobile app/voters.eci.gov.in”

“No name will be deleted from the voter list without following the prescribed procedure. The Election Commission reiterates its commitment to a transparent, participatory and inclusive revision process to ensure that no eligible voter is left out and no ineligible voter remains on the list,” Rinwa said.