Search
Thu, Aug 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

10-year-old girl raped in Delhi's Narela; accused arrested

PTI |
Published on: Aug 21, 2025 09:35 pm IST

The incident occurred late on Wednesday night when the accused, a factory worker, took the girl to an abandoned flat, police said.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl in Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area, the police said on Thursday.

The girl was provided medical aid, and her statement is being recorded in the presence of counsellors, the police said.(HT file photo)
The girl was provided medical aid, and her statement is being recorded in the presence of counsellors, the police said.(HT file photo)

The incident occurred late on Wednesday night when the accused, a factory worker, took the girl to an abandoned flat, they said.

"Upon reaching the location, it was found that the victim, a resident of Narela, had been sexually assaulted by the accused, who is her neighbour. He was immediately taken into custody," a senior police officer said.

The girl was provided medical aid, and her statement is being recorded in the presence of counsellors, the police said.

A case was registered under Sections 65(1) (punishment for rape in certain cases) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Further investigation is underway.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 10-year-old girl raped in Delhi's Narela; accused arrested
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On