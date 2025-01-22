11 dead after jumping off Pushpak Express over fire scare, hit by another train

New Delhi: New Delhi: At least 11 passengers died in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district on Wednesday evening after they jumped off the Pushpak Express after hearing about a fire incident, and were run over by another train coming from the opposite side on the adjacent track. People gather at the accident site in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Wednesday. (PTI)

Five people were injured in the incident that occurred around 4.19 pm, and they were taken to Pachora hospital. At least two of them are critical. Jalgaon guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil confirmed that 11 people died.

Jalgaon superintendent of police (SP) Dr. Maheshwar Reddy said that people jumped off the coach because they panicked due to a rumour of a fire.

“They started running away due to a suspected fire under the coach when they saw smoke,” said an official.

Some officials attributed the scare to sparks and smoke spotted near one of the general coaches due to either ‘hot axle’ (axle of a train wheel overheating) or ‘brake-binding’ (jamming).

A preliminary statement from the chief public relations officer (PRO) of Central Railway Dr Swapnil Nila said, “An ACP (alarm chain pulling) occurred in Train No. 12533 Lucknow-CSMT Pushpak Express, at km 372/07 in the UP direction, between Maheji and Pardhane. The train stopped at the spot, and some passengers got down from Pushpak Express. Seven to eight people were injured by the passing Train No. 12627 Bengaluru-New Delhi Express in the DN direction on the nearby track at around 5pm.”

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Minister Girish Mahajan has reached the accident spot to coordinate relief efforts. District collector is coordinating with the Railway. Eight ambulances have been sent and arrangements have been made at nearby hospitals to treat the injured. We are closely monitoring the situation, and all necessary assistance and help is being provided without delay. I am in constant touch with the district administration,”

Fadnavis also offered his condolences and announced that the state government will provide financial assistance of Rs. 5 lakhs to the deceased families and will also bear the expenses of the injured.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed deepest condolences to the bereaved families. “The news of death of many passengers in the railway track accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra is extremely painful. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families,” she said on X.