11 killed as truck rams into trolley in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Eleven members of a family were killed and seven others injured after their pick-up truck rammed into a tractor-trolley in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place near Leela Ki Dhani on the Jhunjhunu-Gudha Godji highway around 1 pm, when 22 members of the family were returning from Lohagarh after immersing the ashes of a relative, police said.

The deceased were identified as Sumer (50), his wife Rajbala (45), their two sons Naresh (16) and Rahul (16). Others were Manohar (50), Savitri (45), Kailash (35), Bhanwarlal (35), Karmveer (20), Balbeer (20) and Arpit (15), police said. Of the seven injured, four are undergoing treatment at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur and three were admitted to BDK Hospital, Jhunjhunu, police added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the accident.

“Anguished by the tragic accident in Jhunjhunu... ₹2 lakh each from PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given ₹50,000,” the PMO tweeted quoting Modi.

Gehlot tweeted: “My deepest condolences to the bereaved family…Wishing speedy recovery to the injured.”

