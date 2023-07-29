11 killed as heavy rains trigger flash floods across Telangana

At least 11 people were killed in rain-related accidents in Telangana, after heavy rains lashed the northern part of the state over the last two days, officials said on Friday, adding that many areas are still inundated, and rescue and relief work is underway. An aerial view of a partially damaged road submerged in the floodwaters of the swollen Godavari, in Bhupalpally district of Telangana. (PTI)

Eight of the 11 deaths were reported from Mulugu district, where a group of people were washed away in flash floods in Jampanna Vagu, a major stream at Kondai village. “The bodies of five people were recovered at Medaram village on Friday morning and three others were recovered in the evening. The government has announced an ex-gratia relief of ₹4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and ₹25,000 to the affected families,” state tribal welfare minister Satyavathi Rathod told reporters.

Stating that Mulugu district received unprecedented rainfall – the highest-ever of 650mm in a single day on Thursday, the minister said, “National Disaster Response Force, local police and army personnel took up at the rescue and relief operations at the Kondai village.”

“The floods have left the village severely inundated, resulting in over 100 people being stranded without access to food and water. Boats have been deployed to bring the stranded people to safety. Responding to the state government’s request for assistance, army helicopters too have joined the rescue operations,” Rathod said.

Three more persons were feared washed away at Moranchapalle village in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, which was submerged due to swollen Morancha stream, officials said, adding that the bodies are yet to be recovered.

The Morancha stream receded by Friday morning, leaving in its wake damaged houses and roads, even as the NDRF teams were shifting villagers to safer locations.

Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Venkatramana Reddy, along with the other district authorities visited the village on Friday morning to assess the damage and assured the victims of government support. “Around 1,500 people in Moranchapalle village were affected by the floods. To aid them, the district administration has set up several relief camps near the village, providing water, food and other essential items,” Reddy said.

Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been reviewing the situation in the state since Thursday morning and has alerted ministers, public representatives and officials about relief measures and to prevent loss of life, said a CMO release.

According to chief secretary A Santhi Kumari, 10,696 people from 108 villages were shifted to safer locations in the state.

“As many as 600 people from Moranchapalli village of Bhupalpally district and 19 workers stranded in a sand quarry near Gopalpur of Manthani in Peddapalli district were rescued and shifted to safer locations,” she said.

“Steps are being taken to send NDRF and other support teams as per the requests received from the collectors of various districts. Four more helicopters and 10 NDRF teams had been pressed into service and some more NDRF teams were expected soon,” she added.

Director general of police (DGP) Anjani Kumar said, “National highways and other roads were damaged in 85 areas and steps have been taken with the officials of the concerned departments to repair them.”

According to preliminary estimates by the agriculture department, crops in over 550,000 acres suffered damage. Standing crops including paddy, cotton, red gram and other crops were submerged causing loss to farmers, agriculture department officials said.

A bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department said light to moderate rains and thundershowers are expected at many places in the state and heavy rain is likely in isolated places over northern Telangana in the next 48 hours.

Srinivasa Rao Apparasu