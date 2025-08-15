Search
Fri, Aug 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

11 schoolchildren, driver injured as van returning from I-Day event collides with car in Kota

PTI |
Updated on: Aug 15, 2025 07:16 pm IST

The accident occurred when the students were returning home after participating in an Independence Day event at the school.

Kota: Eleven schoolchildren and the driver of a private school van were injured in a head-on collision with a car on the Sangod-Khanpur Road in Rajasthan's Kota district on Friday, police said.

The van overturned after colliding with the car. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo) (praful Gangurde)
The van overturned after colliding with the car. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo) (praful Gangurde)

The accident occurred around noon when the students of a private upper primary school in Sangod were returning home after participating in an Independence Day event at the school, local SHO Lakhan Singh said.

The van overturned after colliding with the car coming from the opposite direction, leaving 11 children in the 7-15 years age group and the driver, identified as Rohit (22), injured, the SHO said.

The injured were rushed to a community health centre, from where doctors referred five kids and Rohit to the New Medical College Hospital in Kota. All the injured were reported to be out of danger, the officer said.

The passengers of the car escaped unhurt, as the airbags opened on time, Singh said.

Polive have seized both the vehicles after filing a case under the relevant sections of law, he added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 11 schoolchildren, driver injured as van returning from I-Day event collides with car in Kota
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On