12 days after flying to Maldives, seaplane to land in Ahmedabad today
Twelve days after it was flown to Maldives for scheduled maintenance, the country’s sole seaplane returned to India on Monday, and will land in Ahmedabad today.
Confirming its arrival, SpiceJet spokesperson said, “The aircraft reached Cochin on Monday, and will be soon reaching Ahmedabad.”
The country’s only seaplane operating between Kevadia and Sabarmati riverfront (Ahmedabad) was flown back to Maldives on February 3. The airline spokesperson said the operation would be suspended only for three days, and “will resume on February 6, 2021. While a facility for day-to-day maintenance has been set up in India, one for larger maintenance is in the works”.
The 15-seater Twin Otter 300 seaplane – is the property of a Maldivian company. The services were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel, to boost tourism to the Statue of Unity.
Also Read | Govt to launch seaplane services on various routes: Union minister Mandaviya
Last month, HT had reported that seaplane services were unable to attract passengers. While sources say it is flying at around 50% capacity,the airline has maintained that the flights to Kevadia are clocking an average load of over 90%.
The first seaplane to operate under the government’s Udey Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) project is being operated by Spice Shuttle, a fully-owned subsidiary of SpiceJet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
12 days after flying to Maldives, seaplane to land in Ahmedabad today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In dry Nagaland, over 1000 liquor cases registered during peak of Covid pandemic
- Nagaland has been under total prohibition since 1989 but its implementation has often been questioned.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Contemplating 'some action' on regulating OTT platforms, Centre tells SC
- A bench comprising CJI S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, which was initially of the view that the petitioner should approach the government for the remedy, asked the government to file its response within six weeks to the PIL seeking OTT regulation by an autonomous body.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra notifies 121 ha of mangrove area in Palghar as forest land
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panchkula land scam: ED files chargesheet against Bhupinder Hooda, 21 others
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha government ignorant about law on protection of heritage sites: BJP MP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Ravi's arrest: 'False to say there were lapses', says Delhi Police chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priority vaccination for judges and lawyers: SC issues notice to govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIADMK beyond caste and religion, says Palaniswami
- Palaniswami's AIADMK appears to have been compelled to reaffirm its secular stance in view of its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party which espouses the Hindutva cause.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra completes Covid-19 immunization of 4,679 healthcare workers
- Maharashtra has around 8 lakh healthcare workers and 5.8 lakh frontline workers registered on the centralised Co-WIN app.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Father-son duo killed in road accident in UP's Pratapgarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MF Husain’s legacy in Hyderabad now reduced to rubble
- MF Husain's museum, Cinema Ghar, was inaugurated in 1999 by Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit and housed rare collections of the renowned artist from various phases of his life.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Basant Panchami brought new enthusiasm for country marred by Covid-19': PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian-origin Preeti Sinha to lead UN Capital Development Fund
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi rakes Pulwama terror attack, says PM Modi was busy shooting a film
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox