Govt to launch seaplane services on various routes: Union minister Mandaviya
The government is looking to start seaplane services on several routes post the launch of the country's maiden seaplane service between the Statue of Unity near Kevadiya and Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.
The proposed routes include Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Udaipur, Delhi-Jodhpur and Delhi-Badrinath among others, the ports, shipping and waterways minister told reporters here.
The minister said the proposed services would also cover various islands of Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep, Guwahati Riverfront and Umranso Reservoir in Assam, Yamuna Riverfront / Delhi (as hub) to Ayodhaya, Tehri, Srinagar (Uttrakhand), Chandigarh and many other tourist places.
These will be developed through collaboration between the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, he said.
Sagarmala Development Company Limited (SDCL), a CPSE under the shipping ministry, has invited Expression of Interest (EoI) from airline operators for seaplane services.
No separate budget has been provided as of now for this initiative, as per the ministry, and the objective of the EoI is to assess the interest of the airline operators for joint development and operation of the seaplane services with SDCL.
Earlier, Mandaviya had said development of 14 more water aerodromes is being planned pan India under the RCS-UDAN (Regional Connectivity Scheme - Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik).
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) had requested the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) to conduct a hydrographic survey and later on requested assistance in setting up jetties for facilitating the passenger movement.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on October 31 inaugurated India's maiden seaplane service between the Statue of Unity near Kevadiya in Gujarat's Narmada district and the Sabarmati Riverfront.
On the Chabahar port in Iran, Mandaviya said India has started operations there and it will reduce logistics cost in container transport to Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, bypassing China and Europe.
So far, CIS countries could be reached only via China or Europe, he said.
Chabahar port, located in the Sistan-Balochistan province of energy-rich Iran's southern coast, lies outside the Persian Gulf and is easily accessed from India's western coast, bypassing Pakistan.
CIS countries include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Uzbekistan.
About seafarers, he said India plans to take their number to five lakh.
Efforts during the past six years have taken the figure to 2.4 lakh from 1.1 lakh.
Inland waterways are being strengthened with 4,000 kms already developed, he said, adding that India's 95 per cent cargo by volume and 75 per cent by value is handled through ports but the sector has remained neglected.
Recalling India's glorious past in the maritime sector, he said efforts are on to boost the segment through initiatives like Sagarmala, which is an ambitious port-led development programme.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Welcome to join BJP: Vijaywargiya after Dinesh Trivedi says wants to quit RS
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajya Sabha: TMC’s Dinesh Trivedi announces resignation, says ‘feel suffocated’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter blocks 97% of accounts, posts flagged by IT Ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to inauguarate Nasscom's annual event on tech for 'better normal'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Khelo India: Controversial order to cancel pre-bookings of tourists in Gulmarg
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of 2022 panchayat polls, BJD gets its electoral machinery moving
- Aware that the BJP will focus on Odisha after the Bengal polls, the BJD leadership has been trying to strengthen the party's support base in western Odisha districts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Suffocated': Trinamool's Dinesh Trivedi announces resignation from Rajya Sabha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naga peace talks conclude, says Governor RN Ravi, signals 'final solution'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong realises Nehru's blunder of 'gifting' land to China: BJP general secretary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt must not be party to continuing Covaxin trials: Chhattisgarh minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt to launch seaplane services on various routes: Union minister Mandaviya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court issues notice to Andhra Pradesh on Odisha contempt plea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakesh Tikait warns farmers' protest will go on for indefinite period
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP releases manifesto for Ahmedabad local polls, promises to halve property tax
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prakash Javadekar joins Koo; RS Prasad 'thankful' for 5 lakh followers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox