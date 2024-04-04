12 miscreants open fire at Madhya Pradesh toll plaza, 2 drown in bid to escape

Two persons lost their lives after falling into a well while trying to flee during an attack by assailants at a toll plaza in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district on Wednesday. The incident, captured on a CCTV camera, took place at the toll plaza situated within the jurisdiction of Chirula police station on the border of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. A screengrab of the CCTV footage from the toll plaza. The miscreants fired at the men for around 15 minutes.(X/Siraj Noorani)

The miscreants fired at the men for around 15 minutes. There were a total of 12 people who fired at the men at the toll plaza. Speaking about the incident, Chirula police station in-charge Nitin Bhargava said, "12 miscreants on six motorcycles reached the toll plaza and opened fire at the employees working there."

“Due to the firing, the toll plaza employees started running helter-skelter. Some of them ran towards the adjoining fields. Two of them fell into the well there,” the official said. The bodies of these two deceased were taken out later.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway in the matter, the official added.

In an unrelated incident, a car driver allegedly hit and ran over a staff of the NHAI’s Chijarsi toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district last August.

“The car driver was in the queue behind a truck at the toll gate and was proceeding towards Hapur from the Ghaziabad side. When the truck passed the gates, the car also sped behind it and escaped the gates without paying the toll. A staff on the other side of the toll tried to stop the car but it sped. However, the car turned back towards the toll on the wrong side and deliberately hit the toll staff. After hitting the staff, the driver again fled towards Hapur,” said Deepak Verma, manager of the Chijarsi toll plaza.

The injured staff was identified as Shekhar Yadav. The staff was rushed to hospital. He suffered multiple injuries, along with a fractured leg.

(With inputs from PTI)