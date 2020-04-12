12 new Delhi areas turn Red Zone after Kejriwal’s concern over rise of Covid-19

india

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 20:32 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said he was concerned with the rising number of coronavirus positive cases reported in the last couple of days in the city and his government was taking all necessary steps to put a brake on its spread.

Kejriwal said that several areas in the city were going to be declared containment zones in the next couple of days to intensify the fight against Covid-19 in the national capital. Soon after the announcement, 12 south Delhi neighbourhoods were added to the list to take the total number of Red Zones to 43.

With the announcement, the administration moved to seal all these Sars-Cov-2 hotspots.

Kejriwal’s concern follows a spike in the total number of positive cases taking it to 1139, the second highest in the country after Maharashtra.19 coronavirus patients in the capital have died so far and 25 others have recovered, as per the latest health ministry data.

The chief minister said the containment zones were coded Red, and other areas, where cases were seen to be mounting, have been classified as Orange zones. The areas in Orange zones may turn Red if the cases continued to rise.

Kejriwal added that a new programme named Operation Shield will be implemented in all the Red Zones after a pilot was tested successfully in East Delhi’s Dilshad Garden area for the last 10 days after a foreign-returned woman had tested Covid-19 positive and also infected about six, seven others.

Kejriwal said the area was completed sealed with people inside the area banned from moving outside and those outside, banned from entering, apart from strict enforcement of other containment measures like sanitization. The government had taken over the job of delivering essential items including food in the area. No new cases were reported from Dilshad Garden after the experiment named Operation Shield, Kejriwal added.

The 12 new containment zones announced on Sunday include areas in the Bengali Colony, Mahavir Enclave, multiple areas in the Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Kachhi Colony, Madanpur Khadar Extension, Mehela Mohalla, Madanpur Khadar, couple of areas in the Abu Fazal Enclave and multiple localities in the East of Kailash.