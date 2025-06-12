1,25,000 litres of fuel, high temp, no chance of survival: What Amit Shah said on Ahmedabad plane crash

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday stated that there was no chance of saving anyone after the deadly crash of Air India flight AI171 in Ahmedabad due to the high temperatures and large quantity of fuel on board. Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the site of the crash and later stated that it would have been difficult to save anyone from the Air India flight crash(Video Grab)

Shah said, as quoted by ANI, “The plane carried almost 1,25,000 litres of fuel, and due to the high temperature, there was no chance of saving anyone.”

The union home minister also stated that the DNA samples of family members of the 242 passengers on board was being collected and the bodies of the deceased would be released once their DNA tests are concluded.

The Air India flight, which took off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:38 pm for Gatwick Airport, crashed merely five minutes after take-off, with most passengers feared dead.

A portion of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a medical college hostel building, leading to several injuries.

Air India said 169 of the 230 passengers were Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian.

Shah stated that within ten minutes of the crash, the central government received information and he organised a review meeting with the Gujarat chief minister, home minister and civil aviation minister.

He said, “The PM also called within no time. All the central and state government departments are carrying out the rescue operation. There were 230 passengers and 12 crew members. There is some good news for one survivor. The death toll will be announced after DNA verification. I met the one survivor. Every department is carrying out the rescue operations in coordination.”

He added that an investigation into the cause of the crash would be carried out immediately and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.