What led to the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad? Experts weigh in

Over 200 people, including Gujarat ex-chief minister Vijay Rupani, died in a horrifying plane crash near the Ahmedabad airport. While the authorities are still investigating the reason for the crash, experts say engine failure or a bird hit soon after takeoff could have downed the Air India passenger aircraft. Remains of the Air India plane that crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport.(PTI)

Three senior wide-body pilots, who are also instructors, told PTI that the videos of the accident show the engines couldn't get enough thrust during the takeoff, which resulted in the plane crashing onto buildings in a residential area.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is probing into what caused the Boeing 787-8 aircraft – which was flying from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick – to crash, minutes after takeoff.

An expert said that if only one engine failed during takeoff, the aircraft would have swung. However, it was steady and stable. The aviator said this shows the possibility of both engines failing.

“So, there is the possibility of both the engines failing... There could have been a loss of thrust in both engines. But these are only possibilities,” a commander said.

The commander further pointed out that the landing gear of the aircraft was down even at the time of takeoff.

The second pilot pointed out another possible reason for the accident. He said both engines could have had bird hits.

"This could happen if both engines had a flameout due to a bird hit," he added.

Another possible reason for the aircraft losing thrust is that both engines might have lost power, said the third commander. One engine might have failed and possibly due to the landing gear being not retracted after take-off, the second engine might not have had adequate power.

He, however, refused the possibility of the aircraft being overburdened. He said the take-off wouldn't have been possible in this scenario.

The weight of the aircraft determines the V1 speed or take-off speed. If the calculated speed is lower than required, the engines will struggle to get the plane airborne.

How did the Air India plane crash?

The Boeing 787-8 aircraft – VT-ANB – operating flight AI 171 took off from runway 23 at the Ahmedabad airport to London Gatwick. A MAYDAY call was given to the air traffic controller soon after the takeoff, but thereafter, no response was given by the aircraft.

It fell on a hostel just outside the perimeter of the airport. So far, the authorities have found only one survivor in the wreckage. 242 passengers and crew were on board the plane.