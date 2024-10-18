12-year-old swept away in drain amid heavy rain, dies

A day after a 12-year-old boy was swept away in the floodwaters due to heavy rainfall in Haveri town, he died in a government hospital on Thursday, police said. A 12-year-old boy fell into a drain amid rainfall in Haveri on Wednesday while he was returning from his tuition class. (PTI)

The deceased, identified as Nivedhan, was swept away by floodwaters in Haveri town after stepping into an overflowing gutter on Wednesday. The son of Basavaraj Gudageri was returning home from private tuition when the incident occurred, superintendent of police Anshukumar said.

He further said that the area near the SP office in Haveri had been flooded due to ongoing heavy rainfall across northern Karnataka, which have persisted for over a week. “Nivedhan had unknowingly stepped into the water-filled gutter and was swept away by the strong current. The force of the water was strong, and it is likely he was caught in the floods,” he said.

Following the incident, on the instruction of Haveri district in charge minister Shivanand Patil, Haveri deputy commissioner Vijay Mahantesh suspended Haveri town municipality corporation commissioner Parushram Chalavadi and health inspector Ramesh Munjaji for their alleged negligence in discharges their duties.

“Both the officers have been suspended from the services as they were found failed to maintain the pre-monsoon norms that the local administration must follow,” Mahantesh said, adding that the boy would not have drowned in the flooded road if the rain water was flown ahead. “The road in front of boy’s house was flooded as it was blocked due to non clearance of the drains by the local administration,” he added.

Nivedhan’s father, Basavaraj, expressed deep regret over the incident. He said that his son, a grade 6 student in an English medium school, was known for excelling in academics and outdoor activities. Basavaraj, who usually escorted his son to and from tuition, was unable to do so on Wednesday evening due to work commitments. “I always take him home after his classes, but this time I couldn’t. The flooding must have confused him, leading him to step into the gutter,” he said.

Meanwhile, a local resident Kallappa Kadolkar criticised the town’s administration for its inadequate sanitation and drainage systems. He said: “The town has been experiencing heavy rain for the past 10 days, and the drainage systems are unable to cope. If the roads had been better maintained, Nivedhan might have made it home safely.”

In a related event, the police department relocated 17 residents of the Shakti Old Age Centre in Nagendranamatti to a safer location after the centre was submerged in floodwaters nearly a foot deep. SP Anshukumar confirmed that the elderly were moved to a rehabilitation centre where their needs would be met to ensure their well-being.