12-yr-old raped in Bihar’s Rohtas district; accused arrested

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 26-year-old man near a dhaba near National Highway 2 in Rohtas district of Bihar. The accused has been arrested.

The incident occurred on Friday evening but the influential family of the accused allegedly threatened the girl’s family against reporting the matter to the police.

The police were eventually informed on Sunday morning when the girl’s condition deteriorated.

On Friday, the girl had stepped out of her hut to answer nature’s call at about 9pm when the accused allegedly picked her up and took her to a bush nearby where he raped her. Later, he allegedly threw her in some fields after she fainted, the police said.

While the family began searching for her and failed, the girl, after regaining consciousness, somehow walked home by 11pm.

Rohtas superintendent of police Ashish Bharti said a case was registered under Section 376 (A, B) of Indian Penal Code and section 6/12 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the accused was arrested.

The girl has been admitted to Sadar hospital, Sasaram, for treatment and medical examination, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON