13 Covid-19 hotspots in Ghaziabad to go under total lockdown from midnight

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 23:22 IST

There was a flurry of panic buying of essential commodities in Ghaziabad on Wednesday evening after the Uttar Pradesh government announced that certain Covid-19 hotspots in Ghaziabad and Noida will be completely sealed off till April 15. Thirteen hotspots in Ghaziabad, including Pasonda village, Vasundhara Sector 2B, Oxy Homez in Bhopura, will be sealed off completely.

The Uttar Pradesh administration has issued a list of areas to be put under a complete lockdown in Ghaziabad. The total lockdown will be effective from midnight on April 15—Wednesday. The restrictions in these pockets will be stricter than those under the lockdown already in place.

The state government’s decision to totally seal coronavirus hotspots in 15 districts of UP to stop the spread of the infection triggered panic buying as earlier news reports incorrectly mentioned that entire districts will be sealed off. Local people also complained that they were charged exorbitantly for vegetables and other food items.

A total of 13 hotspots have been identified in Ghaziabad, which will be sealed off entirely for traffic from midnight on April 15. Not even members of the media, which falls under the essential services category, will be allowed to move around in these areas after midnight. The localities include:

1. Nandgram,

2. KDP Ground (Rajnagar Extension)

3. Saviour Society,

4. B-77 G5 Shalimar Garden Extension,

5. Pasonda,

6. Oxy Home (Bhopura),

7. Vasundhara (Sector 2B),

8. Sector 6 (Vaishali),

9. Girnar Society (Kaushambi)

10. Naipura (Loni)

11. Mussoorie area

12. Ghatu Shyam Colony

13. An area in Muradnagar.