13 killed after vehicle rams into stationary truck in Pune-Bengaluru highway

Thirteen people, including two children, were killed while four others got injured after their vehicle rammed into a stationary truck on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway No. 4 in Karnataka’s Haveri district. They were returning home after visiting several pilgrimage sites in Maharashtra and Karnataka. (Representative file photo)

Haveri superintendent of police (SP), Anshukumar said that all the deceased and injured were residents of Badravati taluk in Shivamogga district.

They were returning home after visiting several pilgrimage sites in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

“The mishap occurred near Gundenahalli cross in Byadagi taluk at around 3:30am. The vehicle rammed into a parked truck at high speed, completely smashing it,” the officer said.

Also Read:Panchkula: 67-year-old man out for walk killed in hit-and-run mishap

The police have identified the deceased as Parushram, 45; Bhagya, 40; Nagesh, 50; Vishalaakshi, 50; Subhadrabayi, 65; Punya, 50; Manjulabayi, 57; Aadarsh, 23 (the driver); Manasa, 24; Roopa, 49; Manjula, 50; and two children aged 4 and 6. The injured have been admitted to the government hospital in Haveri.

The family of Nagesh and Vishalaakshi had recently purchased a new Tempo Traveller (TT) passenger carrier vehicle for their son Aadarsh. They had performed a pooja at the Mayakkadevi temple in Chincholli, Kalaburagi district, on Monday and later visited the Tulaja Bhavani temple in Maharashtra.

On Thursday, after visiting the Yallamma temple in Savadatti taluk, Belagavi, they were on their way back home.

Nagesh, a farmer, and his wife Vishalaakshi, an Anganwadi worker, had borrowed a loan from a bank to buy the vehicle for their son Aadarsh. Tragically, all three died in the accident.

The Byadagi police have registered a complaint against the truck driver for parking the vehicle on the highway.

“Since parking large vehicles on the road is an offence, we have also booked a case against the truck driver,” SP Anshukumar said.