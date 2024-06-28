 13 killed after vehicle rams into stationary truck in Pune-Bengaluru highway | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

13 killed after vehicle rams into stationary truck in Pune-Bengaluru highway

ByHirekop Rajan Samuel
Jun 28, 2024 01:22 PM IST

The mishap occurred near Gundenahalli cross in Byadagi taluk at around 3:30am when the vehicle rammed into a parked truck at high speed, completely smashing it

Thirteen people, including two children, were killed while four others got injured after their vehicle rammed into a stationary truck on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway No. 4 in Karnataka’s Haveri district.

They were returning home after visiting several pilgrimage sites in Maharashtra and Karnataka. (Representative file photo)
They were returning home after visiting several pilgrimage sites in Maharashtra and Karnataka. (Representative file photo)

Haveri superintendent of police (SP), Anshukumar said that all the deceased and injured were residents of Badravati taluk in Shivamogga district.

They were returning home after visiting several pilgrimage sites in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

“The mishap occurred near Gundenahalli cross in Byadagi taluk at around 3:30am. The vehicle rammed into a parked truck at high speed, completely smashing it,” the officer said.

Also Read:Panchkula: 67-year-old man out for walk killed in hit-and-run mishap

The police have identified the deceased as Parushram, 45; Bhagya, 40; Nagesh, 50; Vishalaakshi, 50; Subhadrabayi, 65; Punya, 50; Manjulabayi, 57; Aadarsh, 23 (the driver); Manasa, 24; Roopa, 49; Manjula, 50; and two children aged 4 and 6. The injured have been admitted to the government hospital in Haveri.

The family of Nagesh and Vishalaakshi had recently purchased a new Tempo Traveller (TT) passenger carrier vehicle for their son Aadarsh. They had performed a pooja at the Mayakkadevi temple in Chincholli, Kalaburagi district, on Monday and later visited the Tulaja Bhavani temple in Maharashtra.

On Thursday, after visiting the Yallamma temple in Savadatti taluk, Belagavi, they were on their way back home.

Nagesh, a farmer, and his wife Vishalaakshi, an Anganwadi worker, had borrowed a loan from a bank to buy the vehicle for their son Aadarsh. Tragically, all three died in the accident.

The Byadagi police have registered a complaint against the truck driver for parking the vehicle on the highway.

“Since parking large vehicles on the road is an offence, we have also booked a case against the truck driver,” SP Anshukumar said.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / 13 killed after vehicle rams into stationary truck in Pune-Bengaluru highway
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On