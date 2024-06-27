Road accident claims life of 4-year-old girl in Borivali

MUMBAI: A four-year-old girl died in a road accident in Borivali West on Tuesday morning when she fell off her grandfather’s two-wheeler after it was struck by a bus. HT Image

According to the Borivali police, the girl identified as Eva Manish Chandra was travelling with her 69-year-old grandfather, Navalkishore Prasad Singh, from their house at State Bank of India staff quarters to her school on his motor scooter around 8:20am when the accident occurred at Shimpoli signal. Police reported that Singh lost control while overtaking a vehicle from the left side, causing both of them to fall.

Singh who has suffered injuries on his hands and shoulders, told the police that Eva was sitting behind him and fell after the bike hit the bus. “Eva had fallen and hit her head on the road causing profuse bleeding,” said Singh. Despite Singh’s efforts to seek immediate medical attention by stopping an auto, Eva succumbed to her head injury before reaching New Plus Children’s Hospital in Borivali.

Senior police inspector Ninad Sawant of Borivali police station said that the bus driver, Sagar Tulsidas Koli, 37, was arrested for rash and negligent driving, and charged with causing death due to negligence under sections 279, 337, 338, and 304 (a) of the Indian Penal Code. “Neither Singh nor Eva were wearing helmets. Eva fell as she was sitting behind Singh causing her to hit her head on the road,” said Sawant. Koli was presented before the Borivali court and remanded to judicial custody.