 Panchkula: 67-year-old man out for walk killed in hit-and-run mishap
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
Panchkula: 67-year-old man out for walk killed in hit-and-run mishap

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jun 24, 2024 07:26 AM IST

His son-in-law Balkar Singh, a resident of Dera Bassi, told police that Prakash lived alone in Ramgarh since his wife’s demise in 2021; he is survived by five daughters

A speeding vehicle claimed the life of a 67-year-old morning walker in Sector 27 on Sunday.

The elderly man was found lying dead near a slip road in Sector 27, Panchkula. (HT)
The elderly man was found lying dead near a slip road in Sector 27, Panchkula. (HT)

The deceased, identified as Ram Prakash, lived in Ramgarh, nearly 2 km away, said police.

His son-in-law Balkar Singh, a resident of Dera Bassi, told police that Prakash lived alone in Ramgarh since his wife’s demise in 2021. He is survived by five daughters.

Singh said on Sunday morning, Prakash stepped out for his routine morning walk from Ramgarh to Sector 27 around 5 am.

After sometime, he got a call from one of his sisters-in-law, informing that Prakash had not returned home by the usual time. Balkar said he promptly left to look for his father-in-law and was shocked to find him lying dead near a slip road in Sector 27.

He alleged that an unidentified vehicle hit his father-in-law and sped away. After police were alerted, they moved the body to the mortuary of civil hospital in Sector 6.

Police booked the absconding driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Chandimandir police station, and launched a probe to trace and nab the accused.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula: 67-year-old man out for walk killed in hit-and-run mishap
