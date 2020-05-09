e-paper
Home / India News / 13 more CISF troopers test Covid-19 positive; central forces tally over 530 now

13 more CISF troopers test Covid-19 positive; central forces tally over 530 now

india Updated: May 09, 2020 15:01 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
New Delhi
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel patrol at the airport in Amritsar during the nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the Covid-19, May 7, 2020.
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel patrol at the airport in Amritsar during the nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the Covid-19, May 7, 2020. (AFP)
         

Thirteen more Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in the central paramilitary force to 48, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.

The number of active cases in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), CISF, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), according to news agency PTI, is more than 530 and thousands of the personnel have been quarantined.

Click here for complete coverage on coronavirus outbreak

CISF had said on Friday that the medical test reports of one of its assistant sub-inspector posted in Kolkata revealed that he died due to the coronavirus disease.

The CISF official, posted at the security unit of the Indian Museum in Kolkata, died at the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital on Thursday. His death took the Covid-19 toll in the five paramilitary forces tasked with internal security to five.

The BSF had said in a press release said that 30 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported from different establishments.

The press release said that all of them are under the best available medical care at AIIMS Jhajjar and at GB Pant Hospital, Agartala.

“Frequencies of sanitization efforts of workplaces/living barracks have been increased. In addition to the existing apparatus of sanitization, improvised methods like water cannons are used for quick disinfection of buildings and establishments. BSF personnel are repeatedly sensitized to firmly adhere to preventive protocols,” it added.

(With agency inputs)

