14 killed, several injured amid Holi celebrations in Odisha

india

Updated: Mar 10, 2020 19:54 IST

At least 14 people reportedly died from drownings and in road accidents and two others went missing in separate incidents in Odisha on Tuesday, officials said.

Three men drowned in the eastern state’s Rayagada district while taking a bath after Holi celebrations in Kenduguda dam at Gunupur block.

One of the victims died on the spot and two others were declared dead at a hospital. The dead have been identified as Suresh Chaudhary, Abhishek Kumar and K Barun Achary of Padampur in the district.

Another man also drowned in the Mahendratanaya River in Rayagada. Two people were also reported missing in the same district.

In Cuttack district, two teenaged boys drowned while taking bath in the Kuakhai River after Holi revelries.

Subham Kumar Behera and Nishant Padhi, Class 9 students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, had gone to Ghatakula ghat along with friends to take a bath in the river when they slipped.

The residents of Netaji Nagar area were rescued from the river and rushed to SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack but doctors declared them “brought dead”.

Another man from Niala village in Kendrapara district also drowned while taking a bath. He was rescued in a critical condition and shifted to a hospital where he was pronounced dead by the doctors.

A college student drowned while bathing in a river following Holi celebrations in Bhubaneswar and a woman was also killed in a similar way in the Puri Canal near Rangabazar in Balianta area on the outskirts of the capital city.

Four men were killed in road accidents in Dhenkanal and Balasore districts.

In Dhenkanal district, three men were killed after their motorcycle hit a tree while returning home following Holi celebrations.

The Balasore man, who was out to buy Holi colours in his motorcycle, was thrown off after a bullock dashed against his two-wheeler. Narendra Jena of Mahumuhana village under Soro block was then run over by a speeding truck and died on the spot.

Twelve people were also injured in a clash broke between two groups of villagers during Holi celebrations in Athagarh area in Cuttack.

Police said the clash erupted between the residents of Panaspatna Sundhisahi and Bhiruda villages following an altercation over rash driving.

Both the groups attacked each other with swords and other sharp weapons and several people sustained severe injuries on their head. The injured were rushed to the Primary Health Centre in Dhirapatna in the district.