14 Maoists killed in encounter in Gadchiroli

A special combat unit of the Gadchiroli police in Maharashtra killed 14 Maoists and injured several others in an encounter in Kaswapur jungle near Indrawati river adjoining Chhattisgarh, in south Gadchiroli, some 400 km south of Nagpur on Sunday morning.

According to reports, an elite anti-Naxal squad of the Gadchiroli police called C-60 stormed a meeting of the ultra-left rebels in the jungle and engaged the Maoists in a gun fight.

“At least 14 suspected Maoists, including two senior activists, were killed in the operation,” said Sharad Shelar, inspector general of police (IGP), Nagpur range.

The dead Maoists are yet to be identified. Police suspect that the divisional committee members of the south Gadchiroli committee, Sainath and Srinu were among those killed.

At least 10 Maoists were injured in the encounter that raged over three hours. But the rebels managed to carry away all the injured from the encounter site.

“The area has been cordoned off after the incident and a massive search operation is on in the jungle,” Shelar said.

Maharashtra’s director general of police (DGP) Satish Mathur congratulated the C-60 team of Gadchiroli police that participated in the encounter.

The Gadchiroli police have killed at least 25 Maoists in different encounters in the district since January this year.