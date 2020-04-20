e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 14 new Covid-19 cases reported in Kashmir, total count mounts to 368

14 new Covid-19 cases reported in Kashmir, total count mounts to 368

Thirteen people had tested positive on Sunday with 12 of them from Kashmir.

india Updated: Apr 20, 2020 20:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Kashmiri ambulance drivers wearing protective gear stand in front of an ambulance outside a hospital compound in Srinagar.
Kashmiri ambulance drivers wearing protective gear stand in front of an ambulance outside a hospital compound in Srinagar.(WASEEM ANDRABI/HT PHOTO.)
         

Fourteen new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Kashmir on Monday taking the total number of people infected with the coronavirus disease in Jammu and Kashmir to 368.

Government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said that 85 per cent of the total cases in the union territory were from Kashmir.

“14 new cases have been reported, all from Kashmir. The total number of cases now stands at 368 with 55 in Jammu and 313 in Kashmir,” he said.

Thirteen people had tested positive on Sunday with 12 of them from Kashmir.

In a statement, the government said that 15 new patients had recovered from the Covid-19 disease and were discharged with seven patients from the government medical college in Baramulla, six from Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Science, Srinagar and two from Chest Diseases Hospital, Srinagar.

At least 91 cases have been reported from Bandipora, 79 in Srinagar, 44 in Baramulla, 33 in Kupwara, 26 in Jammu, 22 in Shopian, 20 in Udhampur, 14 in Ganderbal, 13 in Budgam and in single digits in the rest of the districts.

While Jammu had recorded its first positive case on March 9, Kashmir’s first Covid-19 positive case was reported on March 18.

So far, 71 patients -58 in Kashmir and 13 in Jammu-- have recovered from the disease while five people have died.

Of the total 368 cases, 292 are active ones with 251 in Kashmir and 41 in Jammu.

The government statement said that till date, 61,774 people have enlisted for observation with 6,463 in Home Quarantine (including facilities operated by the government.), 292 are in hospital isolation and 229 in hospital quarantine. The statement also informed that the surveillance of 34,670 people had been completed while 20,115 people are currently under home surveillance.

tags
top news
Delhi containment zones rise to 83, West district has the most. Complete list here
Delhi containment zones rise to 83, West district has the most. Complete list here
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya loses appeal against extradition in UK High Court
Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya loses appeal against extradition in UK High Court
China sends 24 flights with Covid-19 medical supplies, 20 more this week
China sends 24 flights with Covid-19 medical supplies, 20 more this week
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
‘Video games vs Wife’: Sakshi Dhoni’s lockdown pic with MSD goes viral
‘Video games vs Wife’: Sakshi Dhoni’s lockdown pic with MSD goes viral
Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS 6 launched. Price and other details here
Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS 6 launched. Price and other details here
Why coronavirus pandemic is a sign of things to come
Why coronavirus pandemic is a sign of things to come
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news