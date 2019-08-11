14-yr-old commits suicide after rape by two minors in Telangana; accused held

india

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 21:42 IST

A teenager committed suicide on Sunday, a day after she was raped by two minors in Telangana’s Warangal district, the police said. She was 14.

The girl, an orphan, had been staying with her grandmother at Sammayya Nagar Colony in Hanamkonda town and was studying in Class 9 in a local private school. Her body was found hanging from the ceiling of her room at around 8 am on Sunday.

Warangal Police Commissioner Dr Vishwanath Ravinder told Hindustan Times that the girl was friends with the two boys, who are in the age group of 16-17 years.

“On Saturday, the boys took her on a motor bike to their village. She did not suspect anything foul, as they were acquaintances for a long time. They took her at a secluded place and sexually assaulted her,” the Police Commissioner said.

Later, the accused dropped her back at her house in the evening. When her grandmother questioned her, she narrated her harrowing experience. “Unable to bear the humiliation, the girl committed suicide on Sunday morning by hanging herself from the ceiling,” Ravinder said, adding that she had not left any suicide note in the room.

The Kakatiya University police, under whose jurisdiction the incident took place, took the accused into custody in the evening, after a complaint from the girl’s grandmother. “We have booked a case of rape under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, and other relevant sections, including abetment to suicide, besides POCSO Act,” the Commissioner said.

The body of the girl had been sent to Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital for post-mortem. “Further investigation is on,” he said.

According to another police official who preferred anonymity, there were more than two persons involved in the rape, as per the information given by the girl to her grandmother. “We are questioning the two accused in this regard,” he said.

Andhra Pradesh Child Rights Association president P Achyuta Rao expressed concern over growing incidents of atrocities on minor girls in Telangana. He demanded that all the accused be arrested immediately and given stringent punishment.

The incident came to light within three days of a fast-track special court in Warangal district sentencing a 28-year-old youth K Praveen to death for allegedly raping and murdering a nine-month-old baby in June this year. The fast track court completed the hearing of the case in just 48 days.

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 21:42 IST