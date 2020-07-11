e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 140 new cases take Covid-19 count to 3,806 in Chhattisgarh

140 new cases take Covid-19 count to 3,806 in Chhattisgarh

Of the new cases, 34 were from Raipur, 22 from Narayanpur, 17 from Dantewada, 13 from Bilaspur, 10 each from Rajnandgaon and Balodabazar, nine from Surguja, seven from Raigarh, three each from Durg, Balod and Janjgir-Champa and two each from Balrampur and Kondagaon.

india Updated: Jul 11, 2020 12:31 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Raipur
Chhattisgarh’s overall count increased to 3,806 on Friday
Chhattisgarh’s overall count increased to 3,806 on Friday(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

With 140 new Covid-19 cases, Chhattisgarh’s overall count increased to 3,806 on Friday while the number of fatalities rose to 17, as the samples of two who died earlier tested positive for the virus during the day, health officials said.

So far, 3,028 patients have been discharged, he said.

Of the new cases, 34 were from Raipur, 22 from Narayanpur, 17 from Dantewada, 13 from Bilaspur, 10 each from Rajnandgaon and Balodabazar, nine from Surguja, seven from Raigarh, three each from Durg, Balod and Janjgir-Champa and two each from Balrampur and Kondagaon, he said.

“Besides, two persons hailing from other states have also tested positive while one case each came from Korba, Bemetara and Mahasamund. Fourteen personnel of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and one from Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) are among the new cases detected in Dantewada,” he said.

While CRPF is deployed in Bastar region for anti-Naxal operations, the CISF guards mines and other facilities of the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) in Kirandul and Bacheli areas of Dantewada.

A 26-year-old man from Janjgir-Champa district who was admitted to Raigarh Medical College Hospital on Wednesday died this morning after which his samples tested positive, a health official said.

“Besides, a man in his mid 30s from Karnataka died of heart attack on Wednesday in Rajnandgaon, while being admitted to a hospital. His sample has also tested positive,” he added.

Earlier in the day, 125 people, including an 89-year- old man, were discharged from different hospitals, he said.

The octogenarian, a native of Durg district, was admitted in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur on July 2 after testing positive, and he is now the oldest person in the state to have recovered, a spokesperson of the institute said.

The number of active cases is 761, as 3,028 people have been discharged after recovery while 17 have died so far, an official said.

Chhattisgarh’s Covid-19 figures are as follows: positive cases 3,806, new cases 140, deaths 17, discharged 3,028, active cases 761, people tested so far 2,00,006.

tags
top news
Rapid antigen kits, tests without prescription may push up cases in Mumbai
Rapid antigen kits, tests without prescription may push up cases in Mumbai
Many ‘flavours’ of Covid-19: Study finds multiple immune responses to coronavirus
Many ‘flavours’ of Covid-19: Study finds multiple immune responses to coronavirus
With one word, Rahul Gandhi questions govt’s claim on 750MW Rewa solar project
With one word, Rahul Gandhi questions govt’s claim on 750MW Rewa solar project
‘Covid-19 biggest test of robustness of our economic system’: RBI Guv
‘Covid-19 biggest test of robustness of our economic system’: RBI Guv
Share ‘inspiring anecdotes’ that have changed lives: PM Modi calls for ideas for July’s Mann Ki Baat
Share ‘inspiring anecdotes’ that have changed lives: PM Modi calls for ideas for July’s Mann Ki Baat
‘Don’t take voters for granted; even Indira, Atal had lost’: Pawar
‘Don’t take voters for granted; even Indira, Atal had lost’: Pawar
Working on order to establish merit-based immigration system: Trump
Working on order to establish merit-based immigration system: Trump
LIVE: At least 20 new cases of Covid-19 in Hong Kong
LIVE: At least 20 new cases of Covid-19 in Hong Kong
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In