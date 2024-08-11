15 luxury cars worth over 10 crore burned in fire at Gurugram workshop

Sixteen luxury cars were burnt to ashes in a fire that broke out at a car workshop in Silokhra village in Sector 41 of Gurugram, on Saturday. Representational image: 16 luxury cars were burnt to ashes in a fire at a car workshop in Gurgaon (HT File Photo)

According to the fire department, no employees were present in the workshop during the blaze. However, the business has suffered major damage, as the cost of the vehicles destroyed in the fire is more than Rs.10 crore - with BMWs, Mercedes and Audis being charred.

The fire broke out around 3 am on Friday at the Berlin motor workshop, located in Moti Vihar in Sector 41.

Mercedes, Audis, BMW, Range Rover, Volvo, Ford Eco Sport, Opel Estra and Jaguar - were some of the cars parked in the workshop which were completely destroyed and reduced to ashes. Other vehicles were also damaged by the fire.

The fire department responded immediately and dispatched tenders from Sector 29, Bhim Nagar, Udyog Vihar, Sector 37 and IMT Manesar stations. 11 fire tenders were sent to the spot but by the time they arrived, the fire had engulfed more than half the workshop.

It took them 4 hours, until 7 am, to finally get the blaze under control. While preliminary investigation suspects a short circuit to be the cause of the fire, the various combustible materials and oils in the garage made the fire grow more.

Officials told Times of India that further investigation was underway to determine the exact cause of the fire and fully assess the damage caused by it.

Only 5 out of 20 luxury vehicles in the workshop survived the blaze.

With PTI inputs