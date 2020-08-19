e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 15-year-old girl found dead in Uttar Pradesh town

15-year-old girl found dead in Uttar Pradesh town

The police further said that the incident took place on August 14. According to the police, the girl studied in Class 11.

india Updated: Aug 19, 2020 13:37 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representative Photo
Representative Photo
         

A 15-year-old girl was found dead by her family members in a small town in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district.

According to the police, the girl studied in Class 11.

The police further said that the incident took place on August 14. The family members later discovered a note written in one of her school notebooks which is addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the police said.

They said that the girl discussed the issues being faced by many people and sections of the society in her 19-page note. She also expressed her willingness to meet the prime minister.

tags
top news
In Gen Bajwa’s Saudi trip, an apology, snub and then a new proposal
In Gen Bajwa’s Saudi trip, an apology, snub and then a new proposal
Agree with Rahul that non-Gandhi should be Congress president, Priyanka in new book
Agree with Rahul that non-Gandhi should be Congress president, Priyanka in new book
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Supreme Court orders CBI investigation
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Supreme Court orders CBI investigation
UGC warns institutes against retaining original docs of faculty members
UGC warns institutes against retaining original docs of faculty members
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ‘Family very happy with SC verdict’
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ‘Family very happy with SC verdict’
‘Truth will surface’: Politicians welcome SC verdict in Sushant case
‘Truth will surface’: Politicians welcome SC verdict in Sushant case
India’s Covid-19 toll crosses 1,000-mark for third time in 10 days
India’s Covid-19 toll crosses 1,000-mark for third time in 10 days
Covid-19 pandemic and polls: Election Commission to announce guidelines
Covid-19 pandemic and polls: Election Commission to announce guidelines
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh Rajput's Death CaseMS DhoniUS elections 2020Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In