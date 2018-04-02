15 years after serious injury, army jawan sets world record in knuckle push-ups

In an extraordinary show of grit and determination, a soldier set a new Guinness record for knuckle push-ups with 55 push-ups, one leg raised and with a weight of 40 lbs on his back on Monday, 15 years after he was injured in a minefield.

Desh Deepak, a Lance Naik with 15 Jaat Regiment, set the new record in Baksa in Assam.

He bettered Jarjees Rashed of the UAE who had set the previous record with 49 knuckle push-ups in August 2017.

He also has a few other records to his name. He is in the Asia Book of Records for 51 knuckle push-ups in one minute, which he followed up with 52 knuckle push-ups which ensured his entry to the India Book of Records.

Deepak was injured in a minefield during active service in field area in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir in 2003.

“Lance Naik Desh Deepak is a very determined and motivated soldier of 15 JAT. However an unflinching motivation to overcome this unfortunate incident drove him towards excelling in many sporting events like basketball, boxing and squash,” an Army spokesperson said, referring to Deepak’s feat in Baksa on Monday.