Home / India News / 15-year-old girl raped, murdered in Belagavi district: Police

15-year-old girl raped, murdered in Belagavi district: Police

india news
Updated on Nov 03, 2022 12:14 AM IST

A 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and murdered in a village in Kalaburgi district on Tuesday, police said, adding that a special team had been formed to probe the case

15-year-old girl raped, murdered in Belagavi district: Police
15-year-old girl raped, murdered in Belagavi district: Police
ByArun Dev

A 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and murdered in a village in Kalaburgi district on Tuesday, police said, adding that a special team had been formed to probe the case.

A police officer privy to the investigation said on Wednesday that the girl was living with her relatives in the village and was pursuing her education.

Kalaburagi superintendent of police, Isha Pant, told reporters said that a special team was formed to investigate the case.

The officer mentioned above said on condition of anonymity: “Around 3 pm on Tuesday, she had stepped out to the field next to her house and didn’t return till evening. Her alarmed relatives, along with other villagers conducted a search around the house. In the evening, her body was found in a sugarcane field nearby.”

“The evidence suggests that the girl was dragged to the field. Her limbs were tied before she was sexually abused and murdered. There were blood stains on her clothes as well and they were torn. Since we found blood marks on her neck, we suspect she was strangled to death,” the officer added.

The gruesome incident comes less than a month after a 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by a tuition teacher in Mandya district. In that case, the incident Karnataka Police filed a charge sheet within two weeks after the government took up the case as priority.

Investigating officer and deputy SP M Naveen Kumar had said: “The accused used to give chocolates to the girl. A day before the incident, the minor had called him to ask if a tuition class was available. Accused told her that there is a class the next day in the morning. When the girl came to the tuition centre, the accused called her to the upper floor where he used to live.”

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arun Dev

    Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out