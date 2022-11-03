15-year-old girl raped, murdered in Belagavi district: Police

A 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and murdered in a village in Kalaburgi district on Tuesday, police said, adding that a special team had been formed to probe the case.

A police officer privy to the investigation said on Wednesday that the girl was living with her relatives in the village and was pursuing her education.

Kalaburagi superintendent of police, Isha Pant, told reporters said that a special team was formed to investigate the case.

The officer mentioned above said on condition of anonymity: “Around 3 pm on Tuesday, she had stepped out to the field next to her house and didn’t return till evening. Her alarmed relatives, along with other villagers conducted a search around the house. In the evening, her body was found in a sugarcane field nearby.”

“The evidence suggests that the girl was dragged to the field. Her limbs were tied before she was sexually abused and murdered. There were blood stains on her clothes as well and they were torn. Since we found blood marks on her neck, we suspect she was strangled to death,” the officer added.

The gruesome incident comes less than a month after a 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by a tuition teacher in Mandya district. In that case, the incident Karnataka Police filed a charge sheet within two weeks after the government took up the case as priority.

Investigating officer and deputy SP M Naveen Kumar had said: “The accused used to give chocolates to the girl. A day before the incident, the minor had called him to ask if a tuition class was available. Accused told her that there is a class the next day in the morning. When the girl came to the tuition centre, the accused called her to the upper floor where he used to live.”

