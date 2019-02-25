16 flights diverted from Delhi airport as rains lash city

Rains lashed parts on the national capital on Monday evening bring the temperature down by a few notches. Sixteen flights were diverted from the Delhi airport due to inclement weather.

“16 flights have been diverted due to bad weather that has created air traffic congestion over Delhi airport,” an airport official said.

PTI reported that the maximum temperature was recorded at 25.4 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, while the minimum temperature settled at 9.2 degrees, three notches below the season’s average. The humidity oscillated between 95-45 per cent.

The weather office has predicted overcast conditions along with the possibility of light-to-moderate rainfall and thundershowers with strong surface winds for Tuesday.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature settled at 11.8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was recorded at 23.8 degrees Celsius

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 20:20 IST