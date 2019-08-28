16 IAS officers, including 5 DMs, shifted

india

Aug 28, 2019

In a minor reshuffle, the state government on Tuesday transferred 16 IAS officers, including three divisional commissioners and five district magistrates, with immediate effect.

K Santhil Kumar, secretary of labour resources department, was transferred to Saharsa as a divisional commissioner of Kosi. Pankaj Kumar, secretary, food and civil supplies, was shifted to Muzaffarpur as divisional commissioner of Tirhut.

Pankaj Kumar Pal, Magadh divisional commissioner, replacing Kumar.

Asangba Chuba Ao goes as new commissioner of Magadh division. Narmdeshwar Lal, Tirhut commissioner, has been asked to join Industry department as secretary. Lokesh Kumar Singh, secretary, Industry department, has been posted as secretary, health department.

Purnia DM Pradip Kumar Jha was transferred to the PHED as special secretary. Begusarai DM Rahul Kumar replaces Jha at Purnia.

Samastipur DM Chandra Sekhar Singh has been made the new director of Panchyati Raj. Shashank Subhankar was transferred to Samastipur in the place of Chandra Sekhar.

Sitamarhi DM Ranjit Kumar Singh has been shifted to education department as director, primary education. He replaces Arvind Kumar Verma, who shifted to Begusarai in the place of Rahul Kumar.

Banka DDC Abhilasha Kumari Sharma goes as DM, Sitamarhi.

Vaishali DM Rajiv Raushan was transferred to rural development department as additional secretary.

Udita Singh, joint secretary, revenue and land reforms department, will replace Raushan at Vaishali.

Katihar DDC Amit Kumar Pandey is the new PMC commissioner. He succeeds Anupam Kumar Suman who returns to his parent cadre.

Kuldip Narayan, director, panchyati raj, has been relieved for central deputation. He will join as private secretary to the union minister state for health and family welfare.

