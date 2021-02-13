IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 16 killed in Tamil Nadu fireworks unit blaze
The fire broke out around 1.45 pm at Sree Mariammal Fireworks, a licensed unit under the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) in Achankulam area.(ANI)
The fire broke out around 1.45 pm at Sree Mariammal Fireworks, a licensed unit under the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) in Achankulam area.(ANI)
india news

16 killed in Tamil Nadu fireworks unit blaze

  • Officials fear the toll could go up with several of those injured in a critical condition. They said some of the bodies were charred beyond recognition.
READ FULL STORY
By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:05 AM IST

At least 16 workers were killed and over 30 suffered injuries after a blaze broke out at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district on Friday.

Officials fear the toll could go up with several of those injured in a critical condition. They said some of the bodies were charred beyond recognition.

The fire broke out around 1.45 pm at Sree Mariammal Fireworks, a licensed unit under the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) in Achankulam area.

According to initial reports, the fire broke out when workers were handling chemicals inside the unit. The blaze quickly spread to nearby sheds and caused minor blasts.

Virudhunagar district collector R Kannan said the unit employed about 70 people. “Some of them were out for lunch,” he said. “One of those inside who regained consciousness told us about what happened.”

He said a first information report was filed against the factory owner. Police were looking for him till the time of going to press.


Kannan said some of the bodies were badly damaged. “We couldn’t even identify if they were male or female,” he said.

Rescue operations went on for a couple of hours. Ambulances and fire-tenders were pressed into service. Locals too rushed in for help.

Of those undergoing treatment, at least four people sustained more than 90% burns, a senior health official said, requesting anonymity. “One person died during treatment.”

Those injured have been admitted to three government hospitals in Sattur, Kovilpatti and Sivakasi. Medical assistance was also brought in from the neighbouring Madurai district, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia payment of 200,000 each to the families of those killed and 50,000 each to those severely injured from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.

“Fire at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu is saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover soon. Authorities are working on the ground to assist those affected,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted.

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced an ex-gratia of 3 lakh each to the families of those killed and 1 lakh each for those critically injured.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appealed to the state government to provide immediate “rescue, support and relief”. “Heartfelt condolences to the victims of the firecracker factory fire in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu...,” he tweeted.

Virudhunagar district is known for its firecracker manufacturing units. Accidents are common, especially in Sivakasi. Ten years ago, 11 people were killed in three separate incidents in Sivakasi. Between July and August 2009, over 40 were killed in five separate fire incidents.

“These fires are a recurring event and its always the workers who pay the price,” said Dharmesh Shah, a policy researcher and activist who has worked with firecracker labourers.

“Ironically, it’s the same workers whose jobs the fireworks industry claims to protect every time there is a talk of a ban. If the industry is that concerned about its workers, it ought to treat them better and allocate more resources towards the health and safety of its staff,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
The fire broke out around 1.45 pm at Sree Mariammal Fireworks, a licensed unit under the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) in Achankulam area.(ANI)
The fire broke out around 1.45 pm at Sree Mariammal Fireworks, a licensed unit under the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) in Achankulam area.(ANI)
india news

16 killed in Tamil Nadu fireworks unit blaze

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:05 AM IST
  • Officials fear the toll could go up with several of those injured in a critical condition. They said some of the bodies were charred beyond recognition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
india news

‘India to be a hub for foreign arbitrators’: Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:52 AM IST
Replying to the debate on the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Prasad said India’s ranking has substantially improved in terms of enforcement of contracts and said the country has some of the best judges and legal brains who are respected internationally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers shouting slogans at the demonstration site during the ongoing farmer protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi.
Farmers shouting slogans at the demonstration site during the ongoing farmer protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi.
india news

‘First repeal farm laws’: Rahul Gandhi, BKU's Tikait intensify attack on PM

By HT Correspondent, Bahadurgarh, Kota
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:49 AM IST
Addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district, Gandhi claimed that the new laws will render 40% of the people who are engaged in farming jobless, and the control will slip into the hands of corporates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi. (File photo)
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi. (File photo)
india news

Congress names Mallikarjun Kharge as Rajya Sabha leader of Opposition

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:25 AM IST
  • Ever since Kharge was brought in to the Upper House last year, despite his defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, party insiders speculated that he is tipped to succeed Azad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister for finance Nirmala Sitharaman is seen in this file photo.
Union minister for finance Nirmala Sitharaman is seen in this file photo.
india news

Budget aims to uplift poor, Oppn is spreading false narrative: FM Sitharaman

By Rajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:19 AM IST
Speaking on the budget in the Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman said the budget was drawn from the experience of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, known for his commitment to development, growth and reform, and it was through these three things that Aatmanirbhar Bharat would be attained.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The recent switching to jal jeera is Mr Kumar’s second most visible attempt to find consolation, by adjusting to the familiar cycles of the year.
The recent switching to jal jeera is Mr Kumar’s second most visible attempt to find consolation, by adjusting to the familiar cycles of the year.
india news

Delhiwale: Adjusting to different seasons

By Mayank Austen Soofi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:59 AM IST
  • A street vendor living with a great loss adjust to the annual shuffle of his trade
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manipur CM N Biren Singh handing over a cheque of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh to the Imphal East District Police team in Imphal on Friday. (PHOTO: DIPR Manipur).
Manipur CM N Biren Singh handing over a cheque of 10 lakh to the Imphal East District Police team in Imphal on Friday. (PHOTO: DIPR Manipur).
india news

Manipur police team gets 10 lakh reward for saving 3 workers from militants

By Sobhapati Samom
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:46 AM IST
  • After a continuous search operation, the team led by Imphal East Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) Roni Mayengbam rescued the workers safely from a hill range located between Boljang and New Boljang village after a fierce gunfight that continued for nearly two hours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.(PTI)
BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.(PTI)
india news

Playing by own rules, Rakesh Tikait propels farm protests into UP

By Zia Haq, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:39 AM IST
Instead, Rakesh Tikait, a beefy leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), an influential farmers’ organisation, has managed to re-energise the protests and entrenched them in a new avatar in his home turf, the politically crucial sugarcane belt of western Uttar Pradesh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IIT Bombay in Powai, Mumbai. (HT Archive)
IIT Bombay in Powai, Mumbai. (HT Archive)
india news

SC/ST intake drops in departments across IITs, shows govt data

By Dhrubo Jyoti, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:31 AM IST
  • When it came to enrolment of scheduled tribe (ST) students at the doctoral level, 19 departments at IIT-Delhi and five at IIT-Bombay didn’t admit any in 2020, according to the same dataset.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Left Front’s decision to announce a general strike at such short notice surprised many since this was not the first time the police had used force to disperse Left agitators. (AP PHOTO).
The Left Front’s decision to announce a general strike at such short notice surprised many since this was not the first time the police had used force to disperse Left agitators. (AP PHOTO).
india news

TMC’s stand against Left, Congress raises questions in poll-bound Bengal

By Tanmay Chatterjee
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:21 AM IST
  • The BJP alleged that with such a crackdown the ruling party is making space for the Left and Congress and helping them paw into the anti-establishment votes that helped the saffron camp rise in Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disengagement in the Pangong Tso area along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) began on Wednesday.(AP)
Disengagement in the Pangong Tso area along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) began on Wednesday.(AP)
india news

Other friction points on table next: Centre

By Rahul Singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:01 AM IST
  • This was the first official mention of Depsang, which lies south of Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) in a strategic area that the military calls Sub-Sector North, as a friction point after border tensions began last May.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A demonstrator is detained by police officers during a protest against the military coup in Mawlamyine, Myanmar on Friday. ( VIA REUTERS).
A demonstrator is detained by police officers during a protest against the military coup in Mawlamyine, Myanmar on Friday. ( VIA REUTERS).
india news

India has received letter from Myanmar's military on coup, says MEA

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:38 AM IST
  • The developments in Myanmar figured in telephone conversations between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Biden on February 8 and external affairs minister S Jaishankar and his US counterpart Antony Blinken on February 9.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The tremors were also felt across Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana.(PTI)
The tremors were also felt across Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana.(PTI)
india news

Strong tremors in Delhi-NCR: What we know so far

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:25 AM IST
According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the epicentre of the earthquake was in Tajikistan, with a depth of 80km. According to the initial reports. no loss of life or property was reported so far.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Balwant Singh Rajoana.(HT file photo)
Balwant Singh Rajoana.(HT file photo)
india news

Supreme Court grants Centre six weeks to decide on Rajoana's pardon

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:44 AM IST
  • The Centre told the Court on Friday that the mercy petition for pardoning Rajoana was still pending with the President of India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cracks were reported in some homes in northern Kashmir, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.(PTI/ Representational photo)
Cracks were reported in some homes in northern Kashmir, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.(PTI/ Representational photo)
india news

Strong tremors shake north India, Pakistan, no major damage

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:08 AM IST
The US Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 5.9 and centred 35 km (55 miles) west of Tajikistan in central Asia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP