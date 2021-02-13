16 killed in Tamil Nadu fireworks unit blaze
At least 16 workers were killed and over 30 suffered injuries after a blaze broke out at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district on Friday.
The fire broke out around 1.45 pm at Sree Mariammal Fireworks, a licensed unit under the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) in Achankulam area.
According to initial reports, the fire broke out when workers were handling chemicals inside the unit. The blaze quickly spread to nearby sheds and caused minor blasts.
Virudhunagar district collector R Kannan said the unit employed about 70 people. “Some of them were out for lunch,” he said. “One of those inside who regained consciousness told us about what happened.”
He said a first information report was filed against the factory owner. Police were looking for him till the time of going to press.
Kannan said some of the bodies were badly damaged. “We couldn’t even identify if they were male or female,” he said.
Rescue operations went on for a couple of hours. Ambulances and fire-tenders were pressed into service. Locals too rushed in for help.
Of those undergoing treatment, at least four people sustained more than 90% burns, a senior health official said, requesting anonymity. “One person died during treatment.”
Those injured have been admitted to three government hospitals in Sattur, Kovilpatti and Sivakasi. Medical assistance was also brought in from the neighbouring Madurai district, officials said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹200,000 each to the families of those killed and ₹50,000 each to those severely injured from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.
“Fire at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu is saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover soon. Authorities are working on the ground to assist those affected,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted.
Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced an ex-gratia of ₹3 lakh each to the families of those killed and ₹1 lakh each for those critically injured.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appealed to the state government to provide immediate “rescue, support and relief”. “Heartfelt condolences to the victims of the firecracker factory fire in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu...,” he tweeted.
Virudhunagar district is known for its firecracker manufacturing units. Accidents are common, especially in Sivakasi. Ten years ago, 11 people were killed in three separate incidents in Sivakasi. Between July and August 2009, over 40 were killed in five separate fire incidents.
“These fires are a recurring event and its always the workers who pay the price,” said Dharmesh Shah, a policy researcher and activist who has worked with firecracker labourers.
“Ironically, it’s the same workers whose jobs the fireworks industry claims to protect every time there is a talk of a ban. If the industry is that concerned about its workers, it ought to treat them better and allocate more resources towards the health and safety of its staff,” he said.
