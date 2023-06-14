16% of elderly women in India suffer abuse, finds survey

About 16 per cent of elderly women in India have faced abuse, mostly in the form of physical violence followed by disrespect and psychological abuse, a new report published on Wednesday showed. The survey also found that despite being abused, most elderly women did not report it to the police, primarily due to fear.(Unsplash)

Published by HelpAge India on the eve of UN-recognised ‘World Elder Abuse Awareness Day’ on Thursday, the report 'Women & Ageing: Invisible or Empowered?' surveyed 7,911 women in the age group of 60-90 years for one month from May to June.

The non-profit organisation selected its respondents from both rural and urban India across 20 states, two UTs and five metro cities, covering various socio-economic categories.

The report revealed abuse against older women at a rate of 16 per cent. Of those abused, 50 per cent reported physical violence, making it the top form of abuse. It was followed by 46 per cent being disrespected and 40 per cent facing emotional/psychological abuse.

A total of 40 per cent of the surveyed women reported the main perpetrators as their sons, while 31 per cent pointed out their relatives and 27 per cent their daughters-in-law.

These figures are worrisome as they indicate that the abuse extends beyond the immediate family circle, the report said.

The survey also found that despite being abused, most elderly women did not report it to the police, primarily due to fear.

While 18 per cent cited "fear of retaliation or further abuse" as the top reason, 16 per cent said they were unaware of the resources available and 13 per cent thought their concerns would not be taken seriously.

Data from the report suggested about 56 per cent of older women lacked awareness of abuse redressal mechanisms, with only 15 per cent being aware of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act.

A huge percentage of the surveyed women -- 78 per cent -- said they were unaware of any government welfare schemes, the report said.

The survey found that the social status of the older women only further added to their woes, indicated by 64 per cent facing social discrimination due to their marital status, especially widowed, and 18 per cent being discriminated against due to their gender.

On the economic front, 53 per cent of the older women said they did not feel financially secure.

"Of the 47 per cent who do feel secure, 79 per cent are dependent on their children for finances and 66 per cent older women in India don’t own any assets, while 75 per cent do not have any savings," the report said.

In matters concerning digital inclusion, the country's elderly women are far behind, the report showed. While 60 per cent of them have never used digital devices, 59 per cent said they do not own smartphones and only 13 per cent said they would like to enroll on a skill development programme online.

A significant 48 per cent of the respondents were found to have at least one chronic condition, yet 64 per cent are not health insured.

About 67 per cent of older women still undertake caregiving roles in their families, while 36 per cent are unable to do so, the report said.

"Some areas for urgent response are raising awareness about government welfare schemes, greater priority in pension, healthcare and economic participation programmes, special schemes for elderly women and recourse to redressal mechanisms for elder abuse” said Rohit Prasad, CEO, HelpAge India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON