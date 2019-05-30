16-yr-old dies of cardiac arrest while playing online game PUBG

A 16-year-old boy died of cardiac arrest in Madhya Pradesh after continuously playing mobile game PUBG for 3 hours, boys parents told doctors, ANI reports.

Furkan Qureshi of Neemuch died due to cardiac arrest while continuously playing mobile game PUBG on May 28, his parents told the doctor.

“He was brought without pulse. We tried to resuscitate him but we couldn’t,” Cardiologist Dr Ashok Jain said, according to ANI.

“His parents informed that he was playing PUBG game for 2-3 hours, while playing the game a person becomes so excited that it might cause sudden cardiac arrest. I request parents and government to keep a check on such games,” Dr Jain added.

In a recent order by Bombay High Court, Union government was asked to look into PUBG Mobile and take necessary actions accordingly.

The Union government has been directed to check the contents of PUBG Mobile and even ban the game if necessary. The court’s decision comes from a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by an 11-year old kid in Mumbai seeking a ban on PUBG Mobile. Ahad Nizam, who filed the PIL through his mother, said that PUBG Mobile promotes violence, aggression and cyber-bullying.

