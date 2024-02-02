16-yr-old gang-raped, thrown off bridge in MP; accused on the run

Two men abducted, brutally assaulted and gang-raped a 16-year-old girl and later threw her from a bridge, in Dabra town of Gwalior district in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Thursday, adding that they have launched a search operation to nab the two absconding accused. A special team has been constituted to nab the accused, who are currently absconding (Getty Images)

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday afternoon when the Class 10th student was on the way to attend her coaching classes. The accused, identified as Bobby Rawat (19) and Satendra Kushwaha (28), abducted the girl and took her near Sahrai bridge in Dabra where they raped her.

“They raped the girl, thrashed her brutally, and later threw her from the Sahrai bridge. The girl was found in an unconscious state by a local resident who informed her family and admitted her to a hospital in Gwalior,” town inspector (Dabra), Yashwant Goyal, said, adding that the survivor has sustained several serious injuries in the incident, including fractures in her ribs and legs, and deep wounds in her private parts, but her condition is stable now.

In-charge superintendent of police Rishikesh Meena said that the police recorded the survivor’s statement in the hospital on Wednesday, after she regained consciousness, and accordingly booked the two men. “We are checking the CCTv footage to know how she was abducted and when the girl was seen alone near the bridge,” he said.

Inspector Dabra said, based on the survivor’s complaint, the police have lodged an FIR against Rawat and Kushwaha under sections 376 (D) (gang rape), 366 (abduction) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and stringent provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual offence (Pocso) Act.

A special team has been constituted to nab the accused, who are currently absconding.

Teen gang-raped, parents held hostage

Two men have been arrested for gangraping a 15-year-old girl in front of her parents, who were held hostage at gunpoint, in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Monday, when the three accused —Akash Gurjar (25), Sanjeev Gurjar (24) and an unidentified man — were visiting the survivor’s neighbour, Bunty Kumar. The victim’s father works at the stone quarry run by Akash Gurjar.

“Akash, Sanjeev and a resident of Morena district were visiting Bunty Kumar when they spotted the survivor standing outside her house. The three men, who were inebriated, barged in the girl’s house and raped her after taking her parents hostage at gunpoint. Kumar, meanwhile, was standing at a distance as the crime took place,” SP Meena said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the girl’s family, the police have registered a case against three of the accused under section 376 (d) (gangrape) and under relevant provisions of the Pocso Act, while Kumar has been booked under Sections 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he added.