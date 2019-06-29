15 including 4 children crushed in midnight wall collapse in Pune

At least 15 people including two children were killed after a wall of a housing society collapsed in Pune post midnight following heavy rains.

As per initial reports, the wall collapsed on a slum where labourers were staying.

An NDRF team has been rushed to the spot

“The workers were part of a camp of an under construction site,” said Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram.

“Wall collapsed due to heavy rains. Prima facie, builder seems to be at fault as he set labour camp right adjacent to the wall,” he said.

Pune received over 73.1 millimetres of rain in the past 24 hours, the second highest rainfall in June since 2010.

More details awaited.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 07:55 IST