Home / India News / 17 injured in Tamil Nadu’s Neyveli Lignite power plant boiler explosion: Report

17 injured in Tamil Nadu’s Neyveli Lignite power plant boiler explosion: Report

According to the news agency, the explosion was reported in a boiler in Stage 2 of the Neyveli Lignite’s plant. The injured have been taken to NLC Lignite hospital.

india Updated: Jul 01, 2020 11:51 IST
Hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The explosion was reported in a boiler in Stage 2 of the Neyveli Lignite’s plant.
The explosion was reported in a boiler in Stage 2 of the Neyveli Lignite's plant.
         

At least 17 workers were injured on Wednesday in a boiler explosion at Neyveli Lignite Corporation power plant in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district, news agency ANI reported.

According to the news agency, the explosion was reported in a boiler in Stage 2 of the Neyveli Lignite’s plant.

The injured have been taken to NLC Lignite hospital.

More details awaited.

In May, eight workers were injured in a boiler explosion at the Neyveli Lignite plant.

tags
top news
