e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 30, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 17 new Covid-19 cases in Tripura, tally rises to 271

17 new Covid-19 cases in Tripura, tally rises to 271

Seventeen more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Tripura on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 271, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said.

india Updated: May 30, 2020 23:05 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Agartala
A personnel doing a thermal check of a woman as people in India-Bangladesh border are waiting to get their ration in the fencing, during the nationwide lockdown near Motinagar area, in Agartala on Friday.
A personnel doing a thermal check of a woman as people in India-Bangladesh border are waiting to get their ration in the fencing, during the nationwide lockdown near Motinagar area, in Agartala on Friday.(ANI photo)
         

Seventeen more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Tripura on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 271, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said.

Of the 17 new patients, two had returned from Bangladesh and 15 from Maharashtra, he said.

In a tweet, Deb said, “798 people tested for Covid-19 today out of which 17 people found positive. Among them, 15 returnees from Maharashtra and two Bangladesh returnees.” Among the total 271 Covid-19 cases, 171 have been cured of the disease and discharged from hospital.

A total of 106 people had returned to Agartala on Thursday from Bangladesh of which eight tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday and two on Saturday.

Officials said those who have returned from Bangladesh are in institutional quarantine and would be released after repeated swab tests.

tags
top news
Two NASA astronauts climb aboard SpaceX rocket for historic flight
Two NASA astronauts climb aboard SpaceX rocket for historic flight
Unlock 1: Malls, religious places to reopen from June 8; no to cinema halls, metro trains
Unlock 1: Malls, religious places to reopen from June 8; no to cinema halls, metro trains
China-made Covid-19 vaccine could be out by year-end
China-made Covid-19 vaccine could be out by year-end
10 big takeaways from Centre’s Unlock 1 relaxations
10 big takeaways from Centre’s Unlock 1 relaxations
European Union urges Donald Trump to rethink cutting funding to WHO
European Union urges Donald Trump to rethink cutting funding to WHO
Over 11,000 Covid-19 patients in India recover from virus in last 24 hrs
Over 11,000 Covid-19 patients in India recover from virus in last 24 hrs
Lockdown 5.0 guidelines: Here’s a list of activities allowed
Lockdown 5.0 guidelines: Here’s a list of activities allowed
One year of Modi 2.0: Survey says popularity up, oppn disagrees I In Focus
One year of Modi 2.0: Survey says popularity up, oppn disagrees I In Focus
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In