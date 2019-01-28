School bus falls into culvert in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district; 20 students injured, 6 critical

At least 20 students were injured, six of them critical, when a private school bus fell into a stream in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district on Monday.

The injured have been shifted to a government hospital in Macharla. The police said the bus was carrying 52 students accompanied by a school teacher when the accident occurred on the Srisailam-Macharla highway. The victims from Mandadi and Uppalapadu villages were on their way to their school at Veldurthi.

The police said the driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a curve. He is being questioned.

