 School bus falls into culvert in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district; 20 students injured, 6 critical
india Updated: Jan 28, 2019 11:31 IST
Gali Nagaraja
Gali Nagaraja
Hindustan Times, Vijaywada
At least 15 students were injured, two seriously, in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district on Monday after their school bus turned turtle, news agency ANI reported.(ANI Photo/Twitter)

At least 20 students were injured, six of them critical, when a private school bus fell into a stream in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district on Monday.

The injured have been shifted to a government hospital in Macharla. The police said the bus was carrying 52 students accompanied by a school teacher when the accident occurred on the Srisailam-Macharla highway. The victims from Mandadi and Uppalapadu villages were on their way to their school at Veldurthi.

The police said the driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a curve. He is being questioned.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 10:36 IST

