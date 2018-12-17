17 trapped in Meghalaya coal mine, claims survivor

There are 17 people trapped inside the coal mine, claims a survivor of the December 13 accident in the East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya, even as the rescue teams continued their efforts. The district administration and police claimed there were 13 people trapped in the illegal coal mine,when it got flooded last Friday.

“There were 22 people in all. Five of us were on the ground while 17 others were busy cutting coal,” said Sayeb Ali, the 21-year-old from Panbari village in the Chirang district of Assam. ‘Ground’ refers to the landing area inside the mine.

“There are three others from my village alone, who are still trapped,” he said.

“I was about five feet away from the ground that morning and on my way up, when I suddenly felt a lot of air and then saw water,” Ali said. “I caught on to the wire and managed to climb upwards till the people outside sent in a carriage,” he recalled. “I was all drenched,” he said. “The water helped to push me out,” he claimed, adding that “four others on the ground” were also rescued. “They are in Meghalaya,” he said.

Ali had joined the ill-fated mine only 12 days before the tragedy. “I was working at another mine in the area earlier,” said the 21-year-old, who started working in coal mines as a child and has been engaged in this work for the last eight years. “You will break down if you hear about the condition of my family which forced me to take up this job,” Ali said.

“My father was unwell and there was nobody else to take care of the seven other siblings and our mother,” Ali said.

According to Ali, working in mines is more lucrative. “There is no safety. They are illegal but there is definitely more money,” he said. “A daily wager or a mason only gets Rs 300 a day in Assam whereas even the junior most miners get Rs 600 and experienced miners even Rs 1500 to 2000 a day. ”

“I manage to make Rs 4500 to Rs 5000 a week,” Ali said, adding how he had travelled to Tamil Nadu and Kerala for work but came back to Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, a senior official of the National Disaster Response Force said 70 NDRF and 22 State Disaster Response Force Personnel including deep divers, along with sniffer dogs and equipment were engaged in the rescue efforts, even as the efforts to pump out water remained unsuccessful. “Six more pumps are being deployed,” said SK Sastri, Commandant, NDRF, adding that on Sunday, three helmets were found floating on the water inside the pit.

Sastri said the NDRF did not have too much experience in dealing with such accidents. “In 2012, a mine had collapsed in Garo hills. “There the water level was just 1.5 feet. None of the 14 bodies could be recovered,” he said.

“In this mine, the shaft is about 450 feet and you hit the water surface by descending 250 feet. There is about 70 feet of water,” Sastri said.

Superintendent of police (SP) of the East Jaintia District, Sylvester Nongtynger, meanwhile said that as of now, the police were aware of 13 people trapped inside and that no survivor had come forward to share any details.

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 20:14 IST