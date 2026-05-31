‘Faces of 17-year-old terrorists!’: Rahul Gandhi meets Vedant, student at centre of CBSE row, mocks familiar insults

Class 12 student Vedant Srivastava, who went viral after he got the wrong answer sheet from CBSE as part of its on-screen marking (OSM) system, met Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi where they spoke about familiar insults being thrown at them, such as being called “anti-national” and “deep state agents”.

Vedant Aggarwal with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in a video clip posted by the latter on Sunday, May 31. (X video grab)

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They laughed at also being called “Soros agents”, a reference to Hungarian-American investor and philanthropist George Soros whom the Hindutva right-wing accuses of funding “left-wing agenda” among other things.

“Show the faces of these ‘anti-nationals’… these ‘terrorists’,” Gandhi said with a laugh as he posted a 90-second clip from what appeared to be a larger video that remained to be released as of Sunday, May 31.

In his X post caption, Gandhi wrote in a mix of tone, mocking the allegations and raising the CBSE issue.

“A revealing chat with my fellow 'anti-national Soros agents',” he wrote.

“Vedant and his friends are brilliant, brave young Indians who asked CBSE and the Modi government simple questions — but got insults instead of answers. They deserve a bright and secure future. We will make sure they get it,” he added.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aarish Chhabra ...Read More Aarish Chhabra is an Associate Editor with the Hindustan Times online team, writing news reports and explanatory articles, besides overseeing coverage for the website. His career spans nearly two decades across India's most respected newsrooms in print, digital, and broadcast. He has reported, written, and edited across formats — from breaking news and live election coverage, to analytical long-reads and cultural commentary — building a body of work that reflects both editorial rigour and a deep curiosity about the society he writes for. Aarish studied English literature, sociology and history, besides journalism, at Panjab University, Chandigarh, and started his career in that city, eventually moving to Delhi. He is also the author of ‘The Big Small Town: How Life Looks from Chandigarh’, a collection of critical essays originally serialised as a weekly column in the Hindustan Times, examining the culture and politics of a city that is far more than its famous architecture — and, in doing so, holding up a mirror to modern India. In stints at the BBC, The Indian Express, NDTV, and Jagran New Media, he worked across formats and languages; mainly English, also Hindi and Punjabi. He was part of the crack team for the BBC Explainer project replicated across the world by the broadcaster. At Jagran, he developed editorial guides and trained journalists on integrity and content quality. He has also worked at the intersection of journalism and education. At the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, he developed a website that simplified academic research in management. At Bennett University's Times School of Media in Noida, he taught students the craft of digital journalism: from newsgathering and writing, to social media strategy and video storytelling. Having moved from a small town to a bigger town to a mega city for education and work, his intellectual passions lie at the intersection of society, politics, and popular culture — a perspective that informs both his writing and his view of the world. When not working, he is constantly reading long-form journalism or watching brainrot content, sometimes both at the same time. Read Less

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