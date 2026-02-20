17-year-old boy dies after jumping in front of metro in Delhi's Uttam Nagar

A 17-year-old boy died after jumping in front of a metro train at Delhi's Uttam Nagar East station on Friday. The boy was taking coaching classes and was said to have been upset over personal issues. The body of a young boy was subsequently extracted from the track. (ANI/ Representational Image)

Deputy commissioner of police Kushal Pal Singh said cops received information at 11:07am on Friday that a person had jumped in front of a metro train.

On reaching the spot, police found that the person had jumped on the track from platform 1 of Uttam Nagar East metro station and subsequently got crushed under a train coming from Dwarka.

Initial inquiry into the matter revealed that the boy was taking classes from a coaching centre while studying in Class 12. He was said to be upset over personal issues, police said.

The victim was an only child, and his father is a bus driver. An inquiry has been initiated, and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, senior officers of the Metro unit also visited the spot.

Uttam Nagar East Metro Station falls on the Blue Line of Delhi Metro that connects Dwarka to Noida/Vaishali.

In a similar case, a man last year jumped on the tracks of Bengaluru's Green Line metro, leading to the disruption of services. Metro staff immediately rescued him and rushed him to a hospital.

Train operations were partially suspended for about 30 minutes, with services running only between Madavara and Rajajinagar, and between National College and Silk Institute stations.

In August 2025, two men died by suicide at the Yamuna Bank Metro station and the Surajmal Stadium Metro station in two separate incidents on the same day.

(With inputs from HT correspondent)

[Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).]