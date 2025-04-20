17-year-old dies, 3 injured in clash over DJ song at wedding celebration in UP

Varanasi: A Class 12 student died after falling into a well, and three others were injured in a clash that broke out over a DJ song at a wedding celebration on Saturday night in Uttar Pradesh’s Sardaha village, police said. A police team had reached the spot and sent the minor’s body for postmortem. The three locals who were injured were taken to the community health centre in Dudhi for treatment. (Getty image/ Representational image)

“The baraat (groom’s side) of the daughter of Ramsneh Vishwakarma, a resident of Sardaha in Sonbhadra district, had come from Pokhra Chainpur in Babhani area of the district,” a police officer said.

According to police, a few members of the groom’s side allegedly attacked four — a 17-year-old boy, Neeraj (20), Motilal Yadav (22), and Asharfi Lal Yadav (22) — neighbours of the bride with sticks when they reportedly objected to a song requested by them.

Also Read: Bihar: 26-year-old dancer shot dead during celebratory firing at wedding

In an attempt to flee, the minor and Neeraj fell into a nearby well. While Neeraj managed to climb out, the minor died on the spot, the officer said.

A police team had reached the spot and sent the minor’s body for postmortem. The three locals who were injured were taken to the community health centre in Dudhi for treatment.

Confirming the incident, station officer Manoj Kumar Singh said, “Due to the prevailing tension in the village, security personnel have been deployed.”