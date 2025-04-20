17-year-old dies, 3 injured in clash over DJ song at wedding celebration in UP

A few members of the groom’s side allegedly attacked four neighbours of the bride with sticks when they reportedly objected to a song requested by them
Varanasi: A Class 12 student died after falling into a well, and three others were injured in a clash that broke out over a DJ song at a wedding celebration on Saturday night in Uttar Pradesh’s Sardaha village, police said.
“The baraat (groom’s side) of the daughter of Ramsneh Vishwakarma, a resident of Sardaha in Sonbhadra district, had come from Pokhra Chainpur in Babhani area of the district,” a police officer said.
According to police, a few members of the groom’s side allegedly attacked four — a 17-year-old boy, Neeraj (20), Motilal Yadav (22), and Asharfi Lal Yadav (22) — neighbours of the bride with sticks when they reportedly objected to a song requested by them.